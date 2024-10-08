Forget the MoonSwatch – this watch gets the look for under £40 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale!

Well folks, it's that time of year again. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale is here, bringing a wealth of discounts to the world.

I've already been hard at work finding the best watch deals in the sales, but I wanted to also highlight a killer deal on a chronograph I've found. This Fossil Coachman is reduced by 61% right now, meaning you can snag it for just £38.40 at Amazon.

Fossil Coachman Chronograph: was £97.66, now £38.40 at Amazon

Save 61% on this stylish Fossil Chronograph right now at Amazon! That gets you a sleek timepiece for under £40 – not a bad pickup for any collection.

But why is that deal so significant? I mean, sure, a 61% price drop is a big deal – certainly nothing to be sniffed at! But then again, Fossil aren't exactly the most revered watch brand in the world, so maybe that plays into it?

Well, dear reader, this is exactly why – I think it nails that MoonSwatch vibe on a budget. It's certainly not a one-for-one replica, but if you're toying with the idea of purchasing a MoonSwatch, this might scratch that itch for about £200 less!

Some would even argue it's a better watch. The 45mm case is certainly on the larger side, though not unheard of for a chronograph. Inside, you'll find a quartz chronograph movement. That shouldn't really come as any surprise at this price point, with automatic chronographs starting around £1,500.

Where is gets a nose in front, though, is the case material. That's stainless steel, which is likely to be significantly more hardwearing than the BioCeramic material used on the proper MoonSwatch. That's had numerous complaints, with some commentators even comparing it to a plastic Happy Meal toy.

As if this bargain couldn't get any better, the brand claims you'll get 100m of water resistance from this piece. That's impressive for any chronograph, though I'd take it with a pinch of salt personally. Regardless, if you're hunting for a MoonSwatch on a budget, this will surely scratch that itch.