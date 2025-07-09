Every watch lover needs this gorgeous dive watch bargain from the Amazon Prime Day sale!

There's nothing quite like a good dive watch. Once a tool designed for those who boldly went where it was too cold and wet for the rest of us, the form has been resurrected in the modern age thanks to its hardiness and brutish good looks.

There are stacks of great deals on dive watches as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale right now, but I've just found one which might take the cake. A 49% price cut on the Spinnaker Spence 300 means you can snag it for just £299 at Amazon!

There's no doubt about it, that's a really great watch for the money. Powered by the Miyota 9039 movement, users can enjoy exceptional reliability and around 41 hours of power reserve.

The Spinnaker design – aside from looking drop-dead gorgeous – is also incredibly functional, offering 300m of water resistance for those looking to drop beneath the surface of the ocean or the pool.

A 40mm case diameter should wear beautifully on the majority of wrists, while a 20mm lug width makes it a prime candidate for those looking to change their watch strap frequently.

You'll even find a spare strap in the box to get you going – in this case a matching blue leather strap. I'm not sure if I'd have jumped straight to leather for a dive watch, but it's a nice addition, and should be perfect for life as a desk diver.

What's more, with a case thickness of just 11.5mm, this is going to wear like something far more premium than it actually is. It's often a tell-tale sign of something poorly designed, so seeing such a stellar case height should inspire confidence for those buying into the brand.

If you're looking for a classically styled dive watch but don't want to bust the bank, you could do a lot worse than this deal. If you're more after a GMT watch, check out the brand's Bradner GMT – also on sale at just £249 right now!