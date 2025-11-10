I've worn this dive watch everywhere from Italian oceans to Welsh waterfalls – this Black Friday, it's unmissably affordable

As all lovers of the best watches will know, every now and then you find one which just resonates with you on a deeper level. Sometimes it's something obvious – an heirloom watch, or a marker of a particular moment which can always carry that feeling with you.

Others are harder to explain. That's exactly the feeling I've had with a pair of dive watches from Detrash. The brand produces a range of models, all of which look to be a more sustainable option for the planet.

The cases, for example, are crafted using up to 80% recycled steel. The straps on their dive watches are also made using a material called #tide, which takes ocean bound plastic and turns it into fabric. Each model is also limited to just 100 pieces, making them a little more rare.

So far I've used two models – the Midnight Sky which has since sold out, and the recently unveiled Au.M.G., which uses a gold PVD case – though all of the brand's dive watches use a near-identical spec sheet. And I've taken them everywhere – from open-ocean swimming in southern Italy, to chasing torrents through the Welsh waterfall trail.

This Black Friday, the brand is offering an impressive deal, which makes an already attractively priced watch even more appealing. That sees £40 knocked off of the price, with a free strap from the brand's range of alternative watch straps thrown in for good measure.

That adds up to an unmissable bargain in my book. At the usual retail price, I've often sang the praises of these watches as something which perfectly embodies the dive watch spirit. They're rugged, dependable, simple and affordable enough that taking it into more dangerous environments doesn't feel like a stupid move.

From the current range, my pick of the bunch would be the Great White, which offers a nice pop of colour with accents of deep blue and orange on the white dial. Pair that up with the Orange AppleSkin strap to match with those orange parts of the dial and you've got a winning combo for not much cash.