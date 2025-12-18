Celebrate the Year of the Horse with this special Longines watch

Swiss watchmaker Longines is celebrating the upcoming Year of the Horse with a new, special edition of its Master Collection.

Limited to just 2,026 examples – because it’s celebrating the lunar year of 2026, of course – the watch sees Longines collaborate with the Peon Art Museum in China. This has led to the watch’s gilt rotor being engraved with a motif from Peon Xu’s painting, Galloping Horse.

Other features of the limited edition timepiece include a striking gradient red dial that gently shifts to black at its circumference, evoking the ambience of sunrise – itself “an auspicious emblem of new beginnings,” Longines says. This is contrasted beautifully with gold, needle-style hands and gold hour markers. There are second markers around the outer edge of the dial, and a date indicator at the six o’clock position, along with a moon phase complication.

The watch features a 43 mm stainless steel case, with an exhibition case back revealing the manufacturer calibre L899.5 self-winding mechanical movement within. The gold rotor with horse emblem is the start of the show here, the creature seemingly galloping as the rotor spins, adding energy and contributing to the movement’s impressive 72 hours of power reserve.

The front and rear are both protected with sapphire crystal, while the case back also includes an engraving of “Year of The Horse – Limited Edition – One of 2026”.

Water resistance is three bar (30 metres), so it’s safe to swim and shower in. But you’ll likely want to avoid that, since this example of Master Collection is presented on a black alligator leather strap, with triple safety folding clasp.

Available now, the Longines Master Collection Year of The Horse Edition is priced at £2,700.