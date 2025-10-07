Best Amazon Prime Day dive watch deals – including Seiko, Casio G-Shock, Hamilton and more!

With the Amazon Prime Day sale back in full swing, there are a wide array of deals to be had. Amazon's sale – as well as the wide array of parallel deals events – offer discounts on just about anything you can imagine.

I've been hard at work hunting down the best watch deals overall for a few weeks now, with some of our trusted partners offering fantastic deals well in advance. This time, I'm specifically looking at dive watches, and I've found a stack of deals worthy of your hard-earned cash.

Invicta Pro Diver under £70 at Amazon

Seiko Prospex diver over £300 off

Save over £880 on the Doxa Sub 300

Whether you're looking for a capable everyday watch, something for some modern office chic, or even something to actually take into the ocean, there's a watch here for you.