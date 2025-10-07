Best Amazon Prime Day dive watch deals – including Seiko, Casio G-Shock, Hamilton and more!

Snag a great dive watch for less

Amazon Prime Day dive watch deals
(Image credit: Amazon / Goldsmiths / Chisholm Hunter)
Sam Cross's avatar
By
published
in Deals

With the Amazon Prime Day sale back in full swing, there are a wide array of deals to be had. Amazon's sale – as well as the wide array of parallel deals events – offer discounts on just about anything you can imagine.

I've been hard at work hunting down the best watch deals overall for a few weeks now, with some of our trusted partners offering fantastic deals well in advance. This time, I'm specifically looking at dive watches, and I've found a stack of deals worthy of your hard-earned cash.

Invicta Pro Diver under £70 at Amazon
Seiko Prospex diver over £300 off
Save over £880 on the Doxa Sub 300

Whether you're looking for a capable everyday watch, something for some modern office chic, or even something to actually take into the ocean, there's a watch here for you.

Seiko Prospex 1965 Revival Diver's 3-day 300m
Seiko Prospex 1965 Revival Diver's 3-day 300m: was £1,380 now £1,035 at Goldsmiths

One of the best dive watches I've ever tested, and now with a healthy price cut.

View Deal
Invicta Pro Diver
Invicta Pro Diver: was £135 now £69.80 at Amazon

A staple of bargain dive watches with a big price drop.

View Deal
Zodiac Super Sea Wolf
Zodiac Super Sea Wolf: was £1,699 now £849.50 at Jura Watches

A quirky dive watch at half price?! Sign me up.

View Deal
Doxa Sub 300
Doxa Sub 300: was £2,590 now £1,705.50 at Chisholm Hunter

This Doxa dive watch is a classic, and you can save a packet on it right now.

View Deal
Hamilton Khaki Navy Frogman
Hamilton Khaki Navy Frogman: was £1,145 now £800 at Chisholm Hunter

I loved this Hamilton dive watch, and it's got a decent chunk off right now.

View Deal
Casio G-Shock GD-010-4ER
Casio G-Shock GD-010-4ER: was £95.05 now £76.44 at Amazon

Whether or not you'd class a G-Shock as a dive watch, 200m of water resistance ensures it does a good interpretation.

View Deal
Seiko Prospex Diver's Glacier 'Save the Ocean'
Seiko Prospex Diver's Glacier 'Save the Ocean': was £1,250 now £750 at Goldsmiths

A £500 saving is not to be missed on this darling diver.

View Deal
Oris Divers Sixty-Five
Oris Divers Sixty-Five: was £2,200 now £1,350 at Chisholm Hunter

This killer Oris model is in a different postcode to its RRP!

View Deal
Seiko Prospex Sumo Divers
Seiko Prospex Sumo Divers: was £780 now £545 at Goldsmiths

A classic Seiko dive watch gets a few hundred pounds off.

View Deal
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

