Best Amazon Prime Day dive watch deals – including Seiko, Casio G-Shock, Hamilton and more!
Snag a great dive watch for less
With the Amazon Prime Day sale back in full swing, there are a wide array of deals to be had. Amazon's sale – as well as the wide array of parallel deals events – offer discounts on just about anything you can imagine.
I've been hard at work hunting down the best watch deals overall for a few weeks now, with some of our trusted partners offering fantastic deals well in advance. This time, I'm specifically looking at dive watches, and I've found a stack of deals worthy of your hard-earned cash.
Invicta Pro Diver under £70 at Amazon
Seiko Prospex diver over £300 off
Save over £880 on the Doxa Sub 300
Whether you're looking for a capable everyday watch, something for some modern office chic, or even something to actually take into the ocean, there's a watch here for you.
One of the best dive watches I've ever tested, and now with a healthy price cut.
A staple of bargain dive watches with a big price drop.
A quirky dive watch at half price?! Sign me up.
This Doxa dive watch is a classic, and you can save a packet on it right now.
I loved this Hamilton dive watch, and it's got a decent chunk off right now.
Whether or not you'd class a G-Shock as a dive watch, 200m of water resistance ensures it does a good interpretation.
A £500 saving is not to be missed on this darling diver.
This killer Oris model is in a different postcode to its RRP!
A classic Seiko dive watch gets a few hundred pounds off.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.