This limited-edition Dyson colour is always out of stock – here's where to find it

Dyson has sold its best-selling hair stylers in an array of colourways, ranging from Ceramic Pop to the more recent Strawberry Bronze and Blush Pink. Whichever shade you prefer, there's no denying that one design truly stands out above the rest.
The Dyson Mother's Day Collection featured the Dyson Airwrap, Airstrait and Supersonic Hair Dryer in Ceramic Pink and Gold, and people loved it. This meant it sold out within days of launching, and it still remains out of stock at Dyson to this day.
However, it's been spotted this week that a number of selected retailers have restocked the Dyson Supersonic in the limited-edition colourway. Boots, John Lewis and Sephora listed the SuperSonic only days ago, meaning there's lots left to buy. We've been unable to find the Airwrap and Airstrait in the same shade, but we'll update this page as soon as we do.
Dyson Supersonic (Ceramic Pink & Gold): now £329.99 at Boots
Buy the Dyson Supersonic in the limited-edition Ceramic Pink & Gold colourway before it goes out of stock again.
Check price: John Lewis £329.99 | Sephora £329.99
Sitting at the top of our best hair dryer guide, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is a high quality hair styling tool that will leave your hair looking and feeling amazing. It’s ultra-fast drying with its digital V9 motor and Air Multiplier technology which delivers high pressure and high velocity jets of controlled air.
Engineered for multiple hair types, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer has intelligent heat control that protects against heat damage and gives your hair a natural shine. With 3 speed settings and 4 heat settings, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is incredibly versatile and comes with five magnetic attachments. All of this and more is why this hair dryer got 5 stars in our Dyson Supersonic review.
