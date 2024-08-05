Chanel introduces exhilarating men's fragrance to its Allure Homme Sport collection

QUICK SUMMARY Chanel has added a new scent to its Allure Homme Sport fragrance lineup, Allure Homme Sport Superleggera. It's fresh and woody, with a fruity freshness of grapefruit and full-bodied amber notes. Chanel Allure Homme Sport Superleggera is available at Chanel UK, priced at £130 for a 100ml bottle. It's yet to be released in the US, but is expected to cost around $150.

After the success of its Allure Homme Sport fragrance lineup, Chanel has added a new scent to the collection. The limited edition Allure Homme Sport Superleggera is the luxury brand's first release dedicated to men since Bleu de Chanel Parfum in 2018.

The new fragrance is fresh and woody, with a fruity freshness of grapefruit and full-bodied amber notes. A powerful musk note gives the fragrance its distinctive intensity, placing it amongst the best men's evening fragrances as well as the best men's daytime fragrances.

Whilst it's yet to be released in some countries, Chanel Allure Homme Sport Superleggera is available at Chanel UK, priced at £130 for a 100ml bottle. It's yet to be released in the US, but is expected to cost around $150.

(Image credit: Chanel)

Embodying the sporty design that the collection is known for, the Superleggera's bottle features clear smoked glass and a black rubberised lid. The accented metal ring surrounding the cap showcases Chanel's branding, concealing a red insert for a flash of colour.

Chanel describes the fragrances as encapsulating the "tension between lightness and intensity, which reveals the allure of a man who is free and who strives for the ultimate in performance."

