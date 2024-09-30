9 best autumn fragrances for men 2024: woody, spicy and cosy fall-inspired scents

The weather has officially shifted and the leaves are starting to fall which can only mean one thing: autumn 2024 is here! With the autumnal season rolling in, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your fragrance collection with a new fall-inspired scent.
During autumn, the best notes to indulge in are smoky, spicy and woody – see our rundown on fragrance families for more details. Stepping away from the lighter scents of summer, autumn or fall is much darker, warmer and cosier to fit in with the colder temperatures. Think fireplaces, cinnamon, leather, pumpkin, amber and more.
To help you find the best scent for autumn 2024, I’ve rounded up the best men’s fragrances and colognes for the season, including classics from Hugo Boss and Jo Malone and newer launches from Tom Ford and YSL.
Best Men’s Autumn Colognes and Aftershaves 2024
As we discovered in our best Tom Ford fragrances guide, Tom Ford has plenty of seasonal options to choose from. For autumn, the new Tom Ford Oud Wood builds off the popularity of the original Oud scent and gives it a seasonal spin. Tom Ford Oud Wood has notes of cardamom, patchouli, vanilla, amber and tonka bean, so it’s got layers of warm wood and lighter creamier smells.
Tom Ford Oud Wood is available to buy at Tom Ford for £222 / $445.
Clues in the name with this one: the Maison Margiela Replica EDT By The Fireplace smells like an open wood fire. The warming fragrance has lots of woody notes, like chestnut accord, clove and pink pepper, and it’s balanced with floral notes like orange flower. It also comes in the iconic labelled bottle that’s been decorated with splashes of paint, inspired by the fashion house’s Paint Drop pattern.
Maison Margiela Replica EDT By The Fireplace is available to buy at Selfridges for £120 / $165.
The newest scent from Viktor & Rolf, the Spicebomb Dark Leather is a deeply masculine scent. With notes of leather, black pepper, incense, cinnamon, nutmeg and tobacco, Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Dark Leather is incredibly smoky and intense, so it’s ideal for evenings and date nights.
Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Dark Leather is available to buy at The Perfume Shop for £100 / $140.
Another new scent for autumn 2024, the Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Absolu is woody and leathery. It comes in the iconic Hugo Boss logo bottle, and it has a strong intensity, so it’s another fragrance you’ll want to save for the evening. It has notes of leather, patchouli and cedarwood, so it smells like a fall walk through the forest.
Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Absolu is available to buy at The Perfume Shop for £77 / $139.
Carolina Herrera’s latest men’s scent, the Bad Boy Cobalt Elixir comes in a dramatic lightning bolt bottle so it’s fun to display in your collection. Aside from its great design, Carolina Herrera Bad Boy Cobalt Elixir smells both floral and woody, with notes of sage, black truffle, vanilla and black pepper.
Carolina Herrera Bad Boy Cobalt Elixir is available to buy at The Perfume Shop for £109 / $105.
The Yves Saint Laurent La Nuit de L’Homme is part of the woody amber fragrance family, making it perfect for autumn. Seductive and intense, It has notes of bergamot, cardamom, lavender, anise, cedar, black pepper and vetiver, so it’s strong, powerful and warming.
YSL La Nuit de L’Homme is available to buy at YSL Beauty for £79 / $110.
The Eau de Parfum version of Burberry Hero is part of the woody amber family and has a medium intensity, so it’s ideal for daytime wear during the fall months. It comes in a light brown bottle and has notes of pine needle, cedarwood and benzoin, so it’s spicy and warm.
Burberry Hero is available to buy at The Perfume Shop for £114 / $167.
Fresh yet woody, the Hinoki & Cedarwood Cologne Intense is a newer launch from Jo Malone and is inspired by the Japanese wilderness where hinoki wood is found. As the name states, it has notes of hinoki wood, cedarwood and an aromatic clean accord that balances out the deep warmth with a lighter smell.
Jo Malone Hinoki & Cedarwood Cologne Intense is available to buy at Jo Malone for £112 / $144.
The Byredo Desert Dawn is a mixture of musky woody scents, spices and florals. It has notes of cardamom, cedarwood, sandalwood, rose petals, carrot and silk musk so it’s a unique and interesting combination that can move from day to night throughout the autumn and winter months.
Byredo Desert Dawn is available to buy at Byredo for £150 / $305.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!