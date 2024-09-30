9 best autumn fragrances for men 2024: woody, spicy and cosy fall-inspired scents

The weather has officially shifted and the leaves are starting to fall which can only mean one thing: autumn 2024 is here! With the autumnal season rolling in, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your fragrance collection with a new fall-inspired scent.

During autumn, the best notes to indulge in are smoky, spicy and woody – see our rundown on fragrance families for more details. Stepping away from the lighter scents of summer, autumn or fall is much darker, warmer and cosier to fit in with the colder temperatures. Think fireplaces, cinnamon, leather, pumpkin, amber and more.

To help you find the best scent for autumn 2024, I’ve rounded up the best men’s fragrances and colognes for the season, including classics from Hugo Boss and Jo Malone and newer launches from Tom Ford and YSL.

Best Men’s Autumn Colognes and Aftershaves 2024