20 minutes and this bodyweight workout to build muscle all over your body

We'll be the first to admit that finding time to exercise isn't easy. Plus, you often need equipment, which requires you to buy the weights/machines or visit the gym, neither of which helps boost motivation levels. Fear not, as this 20-minute workout can help pack on muscle without weights or exercise machines; all you need is a little bit of floor space, and you're ready to go.
Resistance training – any training where you work against resistance (weights. bodyweight, etc.) – can not only help you build muscle but also lose weight more sustainably. Research shows (opens in new tab) that resistance training reduces lean mass loss during weight loss, meaning when you're losing weight, you'll lose mostly fat if you work out. The study's findings also showed a favourable correlation between exercise and body composition changes in adults with overweight or obesity.
This bodyweight full-body workout isn't for the faint-hearted; however, feel free to tone it down to adjust it to your fitness level. There is a long list of exercises below, but rest assured, you'll only be performing them for 30 seconds, followed by a 15-second rest. The only exception is the finisher at the end, which is done without breaks. Remember: no one's watching, so do all exercises as best you can and rest as long as needed. You're doing this for yourself. The exercises featured in this workout are:
- Push up
- Shoulder taps
- Commandos
- Lat pull to push up
- Plank toe touches
- Alternating rear lunges
- Squats
- Alternating curtsy lunge
- Calf hops
- Alternating lateral lunges
- Crunch pause
- Oblique crunch (right)
- Oblique crunch (left)
- Tabletop twist crunch
- Reverse crunch
- Leg lift + hip lift
- Alternating plank knee tuck
- Jump switch lunges
- Pop squats
- Frong extension
- Squat walk
- 1-1/2 jump squats
- Skullcrusher push-up
- Mountain climbers
- Laterla push-ups
- Alternating plank rows
- Superman hold
- FINISHER
- Up third burpees
- High knees
- Superman push-ups
- Burpees
Wow! That was a toughy. If you need more exercise inspiration, check out T3's extensive workout library, including the best full-body workout, this 15-minute fat-burning full-body workout, or these 10 low-impact no-jump exercises for an apartment-friendly full-body workout. If you don't mind using weights, here is a full-body four-move dumbbell workout to build muscle all over.