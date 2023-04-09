20 minutes and this bodyweight workout to build muscle all over your body

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We'll be the first to admit that finding time to exercise isn't easy. Plus, you often need equipment, which requires you to buy the weights/machines or visit the gym, neither of which helps boost motivation levels. Fear not, as this 20-minute workout can help pack on muscle without weights or exercise machines; all you need is a little bit of floor space, and you're ready to go.

Resistance training – any training where you work against resistance (weights. bodyweight, etc.) – can not only help you build muscle but also lose weight more sustainably. Research shows (opens in new tab) that resistance training reduces lean mass loss during weight loss, meaning when you're losing weight, you'll lose mostly fat if you work out. The study's findings also showed a favourable correlation between exercise and body composition changes in adults with overweight or obesity.

This bodyweight full-body workout isn't for the faint-hearted; however, feel free to tone it down to adjust it to your fitness level. There is a long list of exercises below, but rest assured, you'll only be performing them for 30 seconds, followed by a 15-second rest. The only exception is the finisher at the end, which is done without breaks. Remember: no one's watching, so do all exercises as best you can and rest as long as needed. You're doing this for yourself. The exercises featured in this workout are:

Push up

Shoulder taps

Commandos

Lat pull to push up

Plank toe touches

Alternating rear lunges

Squats

Alternating curtsy lunge

Calf hops

Alternating lateral lunges

Crunch pause

Oblique crunch (right)

Oblique crunch (left)

Tabletop twist crunch

Reverse crunch

Leg lift + hip lift

Alternating plank knee tuck

Jump switch lunges

Pop squats

Frong extension

Squat walk

1-1/2 jump squats

Skullcrusher push-up

Mountain climbers

Laterla push-ups

Alternating plank rows

Superman hold

FINISHER

Up third burpees

High knees

Superman push-ups

Burpees

Wow! That was a toughy. If you need more exercise inspiration, check out T3's extensive workout library, including the best full-body workout, this 15-minute fat-burning full-body workout, or these 10 low-impact no-jump exercises for an apartment-friendly full-body workout. If you don't mind using weights, here is a full-body four-move dumbbell workout to build muscle all over.