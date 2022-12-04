10 low-impact no-jump exercises for an apartment-friendly full-body workout

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Low-impact HIIT workout; what a strange combination! It's an excellent pairing, though, especially if you live in an apartment with a fussy downstairs neighbour. This 20-minute workout can help you get fit without annoying everyone you live with, which, in itself, is a brilliant motivation to try the exercise session.

HIIT workouts can provide numerous benefits, such as burning more calories, thanks to the uptake in oxygen consumption, which speeds up metabolism more than 'normal' exercise. HIIT also place metabolic stress on muscle tissue, and as these get repaired, your body produces enhanced levels of human growth hormone (HGH), which helps increase muscle mass and definition. After HIIT workouts, your body's metabolism remains elevated, so you continue burning calories for hours afterwards; this is called excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC).

In this workout from fitness influencer and Lululemon ambassador Natacha Oceane, we’re shown several low-impact, full-body, HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) exercises. There are 10 exercises that should be repeated twice in 20 minutes. Each exercise should last 45 seconds with a 15-second rest. 2 circuits of the following should be completed. Only an exercise mat is required. The exercises are:

Rocket launches (Tip: Explode upwards and extend onto the toes)

Bob and weave (Tip: Transfer your weight from side-to-side)

Chameleon to bear crunch (Tip: Engage the core throughout)

Tricep extension to crab reach (Tip: Squeeze the glutes as you reach upwards)

Double rhino to squat (Tip: Keep the rotating knee in line with the toes)

Extended crab knee drives (Keep the neck neutral and the hips up)

Standing superman fly (Tip: Engage core and keep the back neutral)

Assisted push-up transfers (Tip: Keep a straight line from the head to the knees)

Short stride pulsing lunges (Tip: Keep the weight going through the front leg)

Lateral crabs with knee touches (Tip: Engage core to help with balance)

