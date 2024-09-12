This temperature regulating mattress is an overheaters dream – and it’s surprisingly affordable

QUICK SUMMARY
Bensons for Beds has released the new iGel NanoTech mattress and pillow range.
Featuring six mattresses and one pillow, the iGel line is made from Graphene that’s great for temperature regulation to keep you cool or warm throughout the night.
Bensons for Beds has just launched the new iGel Nanotech mattress and pillow range. The new iGel collection that’s exclusive to Bensons for Beds has overheaters and chilly sleepers in mind, as its new Graphene technology is the perfect material for temperature control.
A recent study conducted by Bensons for Beds discovered that 51% of British adults are kept awake at night due to being too hot or too cold. Many temperature regulating properties and materials have been adapted into many sleep products, including mattresses and the best pillows to keep you cool during the summer and warm during the winter.
Case in point: iGel mattresses are well known for their use of temperature regulating materials. One of the main drawbacks to the best memory foam mattresses is that their construction and material can have a tendency to trap heat, which can make you overheat and excessively sweat while you sleep.
But iGel found a solution to this problem with its unique formula that transfers heat away from the body to help regulate temperature and wick away moisture. Its latest iGel NanoTech mattress collection is made from a new exclusive patented technology called Graphene, which keeps sleepers within the 35 - 37°C ‘comfort zone’ so you’re at a comfortable temperature to enter deep sleep and relaxation stages.
The Graphene used within the new iGel NanoTech range – which features six mattresses and one pillow – is made up of nano-sized particles that are the smallest, lightest and most powerful thermal conductor used in iGel products. As the small particles are packed closely together, this creates a ‘heat highway’ which allows for heat to move away from the body faster than compared to other materials.
Alongside the graphene is iGel foam, springs and TENCEL cover fibres which allow for better moisture control, contouring support and extra breathability. The mattresses also have AdvantEdge support to help with motion isolation and to prevent you from rolling off the bed at night!
The new Bensons for Beds iGel range is surprisingly affordable, with the iGel Contour Pillow costing £139.99 while the iGel mattress range starts at £1,099.99.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
Apple Watch Ultra 3 is still preparing to launch, but it's not happening just yet
Apple's most expensive and most affordable Apple Watches are still some time away
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
New Ulysse Nardin Freak celebrates 25 years of the Gumball rally
This is the ultimate watch for car lovers
By Sam Cross Published
-
Panda London upgrades its sleep collection with its most eco-friendly mattress yet
Panda London’s new mattress is luxurious, eco-friendly and surprisingly affordable
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Nectar vs DreamCloud: which mattress brand should I buy?
These two brands both promise the ultimate in sleep luxury with their hybrid mattresses. T3 puts them head-to-head to help you choose between them...
By Tom May Published
-
DreamCloud Duvet review: a soft and light all-rounder for most of the year
If you only want one duvet, the lightweight DreamCloud Duvet can cope with all but the hottest and coldest months
By Jim McCauley Published
-
Fitness coach reveals 5 small lifestyle changes for a longer life – they're a lot easier than you'd think
Improve your quality of live with these five small lifestyle tweaks
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Oodie Weighted Blanket review: cosy comfort that gives the perfect crushing feeling
The Oodie Weighted Blanket might be the cosiest blanket I’ve ever tried
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Bensons for Beds new Artisan mattresses prove that springs are making a comeback
These luxurious mattresses will give you a spring in your step… or sleep
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
5 items you should never put on your bed, according to new survey
From phones to books, these are five things you should never put on your bed
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Flip it real good: Emma’s new pillow lets you change its firmness by flipping it over
Emma launches the Original Hybrid Pillow which lets you ‘choose your snooze’
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published