This temperature regulating mattress is an overheaters dream – and it’s surprisingly affordable

Bensons for Beds has just launched the new iGel Nanotech mattress and pillow range. The new iGel collection that’s exclusive to Bensons for Beds has overheaters and chilly sleepers in mind, as its new Graphene technology is the perfect material for temperature control.

A recent study conducted by Bensons for Beds discovered that 51% of British adults are kept awake at night due to being too hot or too cold. Many temperature regulating properties and materials have been adapted into many sleep products, including mattresses and the best pillows to keep you cool during the summer and warm during the winter.

Case in point: iGel mattresses are well known for their use of temperature regulating materials. One of the main drawbacks to the best memory foam mattresses is that their construction and material can have a tendency to trap heat, which can make you overheat and excessively sweat while you sleep.

But iGel found a solution to this problem with its unique formula that transfers heat away from the body to help regulate temperature and wick away moisture. Its latest iGel NanoTech mattress collection is made from a new exclusive patented technology called Graphene, which keeps sleepers within the 35 - 37°C ‘comfort zone’ so you’re at a comfortable temperature to enter deep sleep and relaxation stages.

The Graphene used within the new iGel NanoTech range – which features six mattresses and one pillow – is made up of nano-sized particles that are the smallest, lightest and most powerful thermal conductor used in iGel products. As the small particles are packed closely together, this creates a ‘heat highway’ which allows for heat to move away from the body faster than compared to other materials.

Alongside the graphene is iGel foam, springs and TENCEL cover fibres which allow for better moisture control, contouring support and extra breathability. The mattresses also have AdvantEdge support to help with motion isolation and to prevent you from rolling off the bed at night!

The new Bensons for Beds iGel range is surprisingly affordable, with the iGel Contour Pillow costing £139.99 while the iGel mattress range starts at £1,099.99.