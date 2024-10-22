These Ozlo sleep earbuds have a built-in alarm and audio masking – but they’ll cost you

QUICK SUMMARY Ozlo has launched Sleepbuds, tiny Bluetooth earbuds designed for sleep. Made by Bose engineers, the Ozlo Sleepbuds offer audio streaming, active noise masking and a built-in alarm to help you wake up in the morning. The Ozlo Sleepbuds are available for $299. UK pricing and availability has yet to be confirmed.

Sleep and audio technology company Ozlo has just launched the Sleepbuds, the world’s most advanced sleep earbuds – or so the brand claims. Designed to help improve and track your sleep, the Ozlo Sleepbuds offer brilliant sound, noise masking and streaming so you can use them for multiple tasks throughout the night – but they’ll cost you.

Founded in 2022, Ozlo is a relatively new brand to the best sleep headphones market but it certainly has the brains behind the business. The company was founded by Bose engineers who developed the original Bose Sleepbuds, and now, it’s developed an entirely new sleep product that prioritises sleep while also offering a strong audio experience.

The Ozlo Sleepbuds are Bluetooth earbuds that are designed to create a comfortable sleep environment by blocking out noise and offering superior comfort. Available in four different sizes, the Ozlo Sleepbuds are made from ultra-soft silicone and even in the larger size, are teeny tiny, so they can easily and comfortably sit in your ear all night – they’re also a big win for side sleepers.

As of launch, the Ozlo Sleepbuds can’t act like a sleep tracker just yet – sleep tracking and environment sensing features are expected to be added in the future – they can detect when you’ve fallen asleep. When sleep is detected, the Ozlo Sleepbuds automatically adjust by pausing whatever you’re listening to and switching over to your Sleep Sound or masking levels of choice.

(Image credit: Ozlo)

While the Ozlo Sleepbuds are primarily designed for sleep, they can also be used like regular headphones, as you can use them to stream your favourite music, podcasts and audiobooks. They offer up to 10 hours of audio – and 10 hours of battery life – and they have access to Ozlo’s sleep sound library to help you relax and unwind.

Instead of complete noise cancellation, the Ozlo Sleepbuds has active noise masking that eliminates disruptions and blocks out unwanted sound. With the use of noise masking sleep tracks, the Ozlo Sleepbuds work to ‘block and replace’ noise, which has been found to be more effective for sleep than noise cancellation.

Putting these clever features aside, my personal favourite feature of the Ozlo Sleepbuds is the built-in alarm. Through the Ozlo app, you can set a private alarm so the Ozlo Sleepbuds can wake you up gently and directly into your ears. What’s even better is that your phone doesn’t have to be connected to the earbuds for the alarm to work.

