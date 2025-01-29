The Simba Winter sale is live – 5 mattress deals to upgrade your sleep set-up

The Simba Winter sale is live! If sleep is your top priority for 2025, then upgrading to the best mattress can offer the ultimate comfort and support so you have a rested and cosy sleep night after night – and a Simba mattress could definitely help you with this.
Right now, Simba is running its Winter sale, where you can get up to 20% off its five-star, award-winning mattresses and other accessories.
I’ve covered sleep and wellness for a few years now on T3 and I’ve tried a selection of Simba mattresses. In my experience, Simba’s hybrid combination of memory foam and springs kept my body nestled and spine aligned so I had less aches and pains, and woke up feeling refreshed.
If you need a new mattress, I’ve handpicked the best Simba mattress deals from the Winter sale, so you can save money on a new sleep set-up for 2025.
Simba Hybrid Original: Get 20% off at Simba
The Simba Hybrid Original is now 20% in Simba’s Winter sale. It has five layers of foam and 1,900 springs which offer nine zones of comfortable support. In our Simba Hybrid Original review, we found it to be best for side and back sleepers. It’s a brilliant mattress for those new to a hybrid construction and it has a reasonable price tag.
Single: was £599, now £497.17
Double: was £799, now £647.19
King: was £899, now £746.17
Simba Hybrid Pro: Get 20% off at Simba
Save over £300 on the Simba Hybrid Pro in all sizes in its Winter sale. In our five star, Simba Hybrid Pro review, we enjoyed the luxurious feel of this premium mattress and felt that it was the perfect option for people who sweat or overheat in their sleep, as this model has superb temperature regulation.
Single: was £799, now £647.19
Double: was £1,149, now £942.18
King: was £1,249, now £999.20
Simba Hybrid Luxe: Get 20% off at Simba
Get 20% off the Simba Hybrid Luxe at Simba. In our Simba Hybrid Luxe review, we found that the mattress’s 10 layers of spring, foam, wool and bamboo was great for heat control and offered a great balance and support.
Single: was £1,199, now £995.17
Double: was £1,699, now £1,342.21
King: was £1,799, now £1,385.23
Simba Hybrid Ultra: Get 20% off at Simba
The five-star Simba Hybrid Ultra might be the more expensive option from Simba but you can get up to £600 off the mattress in all sizes at Simba. It has a 34cm depth and is made up of multiple layers that all work together to add comfort, support and body cushioning. See our Simba Hybrid Ultra review to find out why we gave it five stars.
Single: was £1,899, now £1,481.22
Double: was £2,799, now £2,183.22
King: was £2,999, now £2,399.20
Simba Hybrid Essential: Get 20% off at Simba
The cheapest model from the Hybrid range, the Simba Hybrid Essential is now even more affordable in the Simba Winter sale. It has four layers of springs and foam, with a depth of 20cm and five support zones. It might be more simple than the other models, but it’s still packed with Simba’s Hybrid technology and it’s great for those on a budget.
Single: was £499, now £424.15
Double: was £649, now £551.65
King: was £749, now £636.65
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
