Panda’s 5-star mattress is 30% off for Black Friday – it’s the most eco-friendly mattress out there!

The best Black Friday deals are running from now until Monday 2nd December, so if you thought it was all over – think again! One of the best savings you can find in the sales is on mattresses and bedding, and I’ve just found an amazing mattress deal on the most eco-friendly model on the market.
Right now, you can get up to 30% off the Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress in its Black Friday sale. This deal is available on all sizes, and it takes the five-star eco-friendly mattress down to its lowest price.
View the Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress deal
Shop all Panda London Black Friday deals
The Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress is in the top five in our best mattress guide, and we’ve rated it highly due to its comfort levels and sustainable credentials. Now, you can get the Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress for 30% off in all sizes, for example, if you pick a double, you’d normally pay £799, but you can now get it for £559.30.
To view the Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details on this five star mattress.
Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress (Double): was £799, now £559.30 at Panda London
Get 30% off the Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress in the Panda London Black Friday sale. It features six layers of foam and spring, and it has a bamboo cover that’s ultra breathable and temperature regulating. It’s discounted in all sizes and you can see the full pricing breakdown below:
- Single: was £649, now £454.30
- Double: was £799, now £559.30
- King: was £889, now £622.30
- Super King: was £959, now £671.30
We gave this mattress five stars in our Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress review, and commented that it offers a “a soft and firm luxury experience that lets you sleep soundly at night.” As a hybrid mattress, the Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress has luxurious layers of foam and springs that cradles the body while offering pressure relief and aligning the spine.
The use of bamboo in the mattress is very clever, as not only is it a natural, eoc-friendly material, but it offers many amazing benefits. The bamboo’s make-up makes it naturally breathable and moisture-wicking so you won’t overheat in the night, and it’s antibacterial and hypoallergenic so it’s great for allergy sufferers. Now 30% off, you won’t find a better deal on the Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress.
For more mattress discounts from other retailers, check out these best Black Friday mattress deals for price cuts from Simba, Emma, OTTY, Brook + Wilde, DreamCloud and more.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
Ninja’s Pro air fryer is the cheapest its ever been in this Black Friday deal
Get 33% off the Ninja Air Fryer Pro in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
I just bought the recovery gadget I'm obsessed with in the Therabody Black Friday sale for nearly half price, and I have no regrets
The SmartGoggles provide instant relaxation, and they are selling for only £99/ $149 at Therabody right now
By Matt Kollat Published
-
The Ninja Double Stack XL has had a huge price cut in this secret Black Friday deal
Missed out Ninja's best-selling air fryer? You're in luck
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This 6-camera Swann security system is now $140 off in this Black Friday deal
Upgrade your home security with up to 50% off Swann security in the Black Friday sales
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
All-new Amazon Echo Show 21 and 15 already heavily discounted for Black Friday
Even though they've just launched, you can get big Amazon Echo Show deals
By Rik Henderson Published
-
5 garden tech gadgets you need to grab in the Black Friday sales
We've found the best deals on lawn mowers, pressure washers, leaf blowers and more...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Don't panic, but this best-selling Dyson is almost half price for Black Friday
There's a huge $220 saving...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Nectar’s best memory foam mattress is $837 off in this Black Friday deal
Get up to 50% off mattresses and accessories in the Nectar Black Friday deals
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published