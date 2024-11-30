Panda’s 5-star mattress is 30% off for Black Friday – it’s the most eco-friendly mattress out there!

The best Black Friday deals are running from now until Monday 2nd December, so if you thought it was all over – think again! One of the best savings you can find in the sales is on mattresses and bedding, and I’ve just found an amazing mattress deal on the most eco-friendly model on the market.

Right now, you can get up to 30% off the Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress in its Black Friday sale. This deal is available on all sizes, and it takes the five-star eco-friendly mattress down to its lowest price.

View the Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress deal

Shop all Panda London Black Friday deals

The Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress is in the top five in our best mattress guide, and we’ve rated it highly due to its comfort levels and sustainable credentials. Now, you can get the Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress for 30% off in all sizes, for example, if you pick a double, you’d normally pay £799, but you can now get it for £559.30.

To view the Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details on this five star mattress.

Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress (Double): was £799 , now £559.30 at Panda London

Get 30% off the Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress in the Panda London Black Friday sale. It features six layers of foam and spring, and it has a bamboo cover that's ultra breathable and temperature regulating.

was £649, now £454.30 Double: was £799, now £559.30

was £799, now £559.30 King: was £889, now £622.30

was £889, now £622.30 Super King: was £959, now £671.30

We gave this mattress five stars in our Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress review , and commented that it offers a “a soft and firm luxury experience that lets you sleep soundly at night.” As a hybrid mattress, the Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress has luxurious layers of foam and springs that cradles the body while offering pressure relief and aligning the spine.

The use of bamboo in the mattress is very clever, as not only is it a natural, eoc-friendly material, but it offers many amazing benefits. The bamboo’s make-up makes it naturally breathable and moisture-wicking so you won’t overheat in the night, and it’s antibacterial and hypoallergenic so it’s great for allergy sufferers. Now 30% off, you won’t find a better deal on the Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress .

