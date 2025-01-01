6 gadgets to get you through Dry January

With Christmas and New Year's Eve in the rearview, your thoughts might be turning to how to make the most of 2025, starting with Dry January. Dry January is the perfect opportunity to reset your habits, embrace a healthier lifestyle, and prove to yourself that you don’t need alcohol to have a good time.

Whether you’re aiming to feel more energized, save money, or simply try something new, going alcohol-free for a month can be both rewarding and challenging. The good news is that modern gadgets can make the journey much easier, more enjoyable, and even a little luxurious.

In this guide, we're looking at six standout gadgets to help you through Dry January, based on hours of testing by T3's review wizards. From soda makers that whip up perfect mocktails to smart juicers and air fryers that keep your snack game strong, these devices will make your alcohol-free month a delicious adventure.

Best Dry January gadgets: Mocktail and drink makers

(Image credit: SodaStream)

When it comes to Dry January, one of the most enjoyable aspects is discovering creative ways to stay hydrated and entertained with non-alcoholic beverages. In the past few years, mocktail and drink-making gadgets have revolutionised how we approach alcohol-free drinks, offering convenience, creativity, and flair.

The SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker is a sleek and stylish way to elevate your water game. With its retro-inspired design and customizable carbonation levels, you can create sparkling water tailored to your taste.

Add fresh fruit, syrups, or herbs for a mocktail that feels indulgent yet guilt-free. For those who love a touch of luxury, SodaStream has even introduced a gold-accented version of the Art model, making it a functional statement piece for your kitchen.

If you’re craving something more sophisticated, the Bartesian Cocktail Maker is a game-changer for crafting mocktails with ease, using pre-mixed capsules to create bar-quality drinks without the alcohol.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Simply pop in a capsule, select your desired strength (in this case, zero alcohol), and let the machine do the rest. The Bartesian is perfect for hosting a Dry January gathering or indulging in a fancy drink after a long day.

Best Dry January gadgets: Blending and juicing

(Image credit: Vitamix)

Blending and juicing are two of the best ways to boost your nutrition and enjoy flavorful, alcohol-free beverages during Dry January. From nutrient-packed smoothies to vibrant cold-pressed juices, these gadgets help you stay refreshed and energized while exploring a variety of healthy recipes.

The Vitamix Ascent Series Blender is a powerhouse when it comes to versatility and performance. Whether you’re whipping up a morning smoothie, a creamy soup, or even a nut-based milk alternative, this blender delivers consistent results every time.

Its variable speed control allows for precision, ensuring you get the perfect texture, whether it’s a silky smoothie or a chunky salsa. Durable and easy to clean, the Vitamix Ascent is an investment in your health that pays off well beyond Dry January.

For those who love the pure taste of fresh fruits and vegetables, the Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer is a must-have. This cold-press juicer extracts every drop of goodness from your ingredients while preserving nutrients and minimizing oxidation.

The wide chute accommodates whole fruits and vegetables, cutting down on prep time, while the quiet operation ensures your juicing sessions won’t disturb the household. Whether you’re enjoying a green juice as a midday pick-me-up or experimenting with citrus blends for a tangy mocktail base, this juicer delivers high-quality results.

The beauty of these gadgets lies in their ability to transform simple ingredients into delicious, healthful drinks and meals, and together, they make sticking to your Dry January goals a breeze.

Best Dry January gadgets: Healthy snacks and food prep

Dry January isn’t just about avoiding alcohol. It’s also a chance to embrace healthier eating habits. Preparing wholesome snacks and meals can keep you on track and add to the satisfaction of your alcohol-free journey.

The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF451UK is a versatile kitchen companion that’s perfect for crafting guilt-free snacks, using little to no oil to create crispy, golden results, making it ideal for everything from sweet potato fries to roasted chickpeas.

Its dual-zone tech lets you cook two different foods simultaneously, so you can prepare a snack and a main dish without waiting around. With additional cooking functions like roasting and baking, the Ninja Foodi air fryer brings creativity to your healthy snack game.

For precision and portion control, the eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro is a fantastic addition to your wellness toolkit. While it’s not a food prep gadget, this smart scale provides valuable insights into your overall health, tracking metrics such as weight, body fat percentage, and muscle mass.

By understanding your body’s composition, you can make informed decisions about your diet, helping you align your food choices with your Dry January goals. The Eufy Smart Scale syncs with your smartphone, making it easy to monitor your progress over time.

Healthy snack preparation doesn’t have to be time-consuming or boring. With these innovative tools, you can enjoy quick, flavorful recipes that support your alcohol-free lifestyle. Plus, their versatility ensures they’ll remain indispensable in your kitchen long after January has come and gone.