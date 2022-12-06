Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro review – Sleek, streamlined and seriously high-tech

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro review TL; DR: a highly accurate, connected scale that allows you to easily track your weight loss or weight gains, depending on your goal.

These days, most of us know that the number we see on the scales is just one of many indicators of good or bad health and that our weight can be affected by a variety of factors that contribute towards our body composition, including our bone density, muscle mass, and hydration.

For example, an incredibly fit and healthy person with dense bones, lots of muscle, and very little body fat can present as ‘obese’ according to the scales, while a slender person whose weight falls in the ‘healthy’ category can have little muscle, weaker bone density, and high levels of visceral fat, aka, the hidden fat that is stored deep inside the belly and wraps around your internal organs.

That’s why we heartily recommend you buy one of the best bathroom scales if you want a really clear picture of your overall health, preferably one with smart capabilities so you can track your metrics accurately via a companion app. That way, you can notice positive improvements in other areas, such as increased hydration, bone mass, and lean muscle mass, or a reduction in your body fat, BMI, and visceral fat, even when the number on your scales stays the same, and you can’t see any visible weight loss or gain in the mirror.

One such device is the Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro, which has a number of impressive hi-tech features to help you stay on track with your health, as well as an informative, well-designed app to help you monitor your progress over time. So, without further ado, read on for our review and find out if it deserves a spot on your bathroom floor.

Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro review – Price and availability

The Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro is available to buy now for a recommended retail price of £54.99 / US$79.99 / AUS$199.95 from Eufy UK (opens in new tab) / Eufy US (opens in new tab) / Eufy Australia (opens in new tab) and other retailers, including Amazon. This is a lot cheaper than other smart scales on the market, such as Withings Body Cardio (RRP £150), Fitbit Aria 2 (RRP £120), and FitTrack Beebo (RRP £100). The Fitbit Aria Air sells for a similar price to the P2 Pro, but that's by no means a smart scale.

Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro review – Design

The Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro comes nicely packaged in a handled box with clear, simple instructions inside and out to get you going quickly. In terms of the actual design, it’s typically square in shape, mounted on four rubber feet to raise it off the floor, and big enough at 11 x 11 inches to accommodate larger feet

Sleek, streamlined and infinitely more attractive than the cheaper, older Renpho Smart Body Scale lurking under my bed, its shiny black glass is split into four quadrants (it’s also available in white, but only in Australia, apparently), and the bright LED screen presents crystal-clear readings of your weight, body fat percentage, and heart rate, even in the dark.

The black glass finish has a coating of ITO (Indium Tin Oxide technology) to expand the ‘reliable measurement area,’ and also shows up every single pet hair and speck of dust, so clean freaks might want to look elsewhere. That said, it has an IPX5 Waterproof rating to withstand damp bathroom conditions and a wipe with a wet cloth.

The scales are powered by 4 AAA batteries that thankfully come included in the box, and you’ll also find a tape measure to help you calculate the size of your chest, arms, waist, hips, and thighs. Once you’ve taken these measurements, you need to enter this information into the free EufyLife app along with your height and weight in order to generate a digital model of your proportions (more on that later).

Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro review – Setup

Setting up the Eufy P2 Pro is a doddle, even for a technophobe like me. After downloading the app, I entered my date of birth, gender, and height, then paired the device to my phone’s Bluetooth and home Wi-Fi connections in less than 20 seconds. The addition of a Wi-Fi connection is a welcome one because it automatically uploads your data to the EufyLife app without the need to use your phone, although Bluetooth is there if your Wi-Fi is unavailable.

Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro review – Features

Altogether, Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro takes an impressive 16 body measurements, including weight, heart rate, body fat percentage, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, hydration, cellular protein, BMR (basal metabolic rate), visceral fat, body fat mass, lean body mass, body age, body type, skeletal muscle mass, and subcutaneous fat.

These measurements are obtained through BIA, or Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis technology, which sends harmless electric currents through your bare feet to your legs and abdomen to calculate your full body composition analysis report. These results are then sent to the mobile app, where you can view your results, track your historical body composition over time, and even export reports to view on your computer or print off.

Reliably accurate (Image credit: Jo Ebsworth)

Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro review – Accuracy

The weight measurement range of the Eufy Smart Scale Pro 2 is 0.2 lbs to 379 lbs / 0 st 0.2lb to 28 st 5lb / 0.1kg to 180 kg, and you can easily switch between pounds, kilograms and stones by pressing the ‘unit’ button on the back. Thanks to the High-Precision Manganese Steel Sensors, the scales claim to accurately detect weight changes up to 50g (0.1lb), and overall, I found this to be one of the most reliable scales I’ve used.

Another welcome addition is the fact that you can have unlimited users, so you can record multiple’s people’s data, including pets and babies (simply pick them up and step on). Assigning measurements to the correct user is as simple as selecting the profile of the person being weighed in the app before stepping on the scale.

Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro review – The EufyLife app

The EufyLife app synchs to third-party apps, including Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, to help you keep all your data in one place, and it has a fuss-free appearance that makes it super easy to navigate and switch users. Viewing your trends data, i.e., increases and decreases in your metrics over time, is simple, and the app does a great job of showing all your information clearly.

That said, I do have a few issues with some of the features, the main one being the virtual U-Body 3D model, which starts life on your home screen as a white-skinned, perfectly proportioned vision of health and fitness by stereotypical societal standards – that is until you enter your weight and body measurements.

Once that’s done, the proportions of the model quickly adapt to reflect your ‘true’ body shape, and the digital avatar then continues to get bigger or smaller over time (or stay exactly the same), in line with your shrinking or expanding measurements.

Eufy’s website says this 3D model has been created to allow you to ‘watch your body’s progress throughout your fitness journey’, and while I understand the motivational theory behind it, I also think this feature could be potentially triggering to both females seeking to get smaller and males wanting to get bigger, not least because you can set your target goal to weight loss or weight gain and then compare a version of your avatar in its current state next to a version of what your avatar (and you) will look like once you’ve reached your goal.

Epic proportions (Image credit: Eufy)

In all honesty, having spent the last five months finally getting around to losing the two-stone weight gain I put on over lockdown, I’m glad I didn’t have to test out the scales prior to losing weight; otherwise, I fear they might have done the opposite of motivating me into action. On the flip side, as someone who knows a fella with body dysmorphia (and has an unhealthy obsession with ‘bulking up’), I’m not sure it would be a great feature for him either.

You can customise the avatar with a limited choice of five skin tones, but that’s it, so Eufy open themselves up to criticisms for not being very inclusive. Problematically, the hair on the female avatar always remains the same blonde ponytail whether you're light or dark-skinned, and the hair on the male avatar remains brown and shortly cropped. Personally, I believe that if you’re going to offer a ‘customisable’ avatar in an app, you need to do it properly, and there’s no excuse for not doing it better in this day and age.

Another thing to watch out for is the fact that the app is set to give you a weigh-in reminder every single day at 8 am with a shouty ‘It’s time to get on the scale and weigh yourself!’ notification, which could lead to an unhealthy obsession with numbers if you’re not careful. Of course, you can amend the time and frequency of the notifications in the settings, and this could be a handy feature for anyone who needs a weekly/fortnightly/monthly reminder to weigh in, but it is something to be mindful of.

3D avatar and notifications aside, if you are buying a set of scales to help you reach a target weight or specific goal, such as reducing your body fat or increasing your muscle mass, the Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro will certainly support you very well along the way, providing clearly presented data, helpful advice, a realistic suggestion of a timeframe in which to achieve your goal, and nutrition and fitness tips to inspire you along the way.

Sleek, streamlined and seriously high-tech (Image credit: Jo Ebsworth)

Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro review – Verdict

The Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro is sleek, streamlined and seriously high-tech, with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for seamless data transfer of your metrics to the companion app. A great addition to any family bathroom, this waterproof scale allows unlimited users, including pets and babies, and provides highly accurate readings across 16 body measurements such as weight, body fat, and muscle mass.

The EufyLife app is easy to navigate and clearly presents all your metrics and trends, but the 3D avatar needs a bit of work to make it more inclusive. If you can take the illustrated digital model with a pinch of salt, however, you’ll find these trusty scales to be a very worthy and reliable investment to help you track your vitals.

Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro review – Also consider

The Fitbit Aria 2 is a good quality and well-designed set of scales that work effortlessly with Fitbit's ecosystem of wearables and mobile apps or without. The LCD could be better, though. At this point, it's also a bit dated, but you might be able to buy it from third-party retailers if you're desperate. Read our full Fitbit Aria 2 review.

With a unique and slimline design, the FitTrack Beebo is an excellent set of smart scales that works effortlessly when it comes to taking measurements, offering what appear to be relatively accurate results. It's not the best option for people with large feet, but even they might be swayed knowing the Beebo takes up to 17 different body measurements. Read our full FitTrack Beebo review.

Slightly dated-looking as it might be, the Tanita BC-401 body composition monitor tracks a wide variety of modern metrics, not just your weight, for an affordable price. The accompanying My Tanita app is user-friendly, although compatibility with more third-party apps would make it even better. Read our full Tanita BC-401 body composition monitor review.