SodaStream gives its Art sparkling water maker a golden upgrade

QUICK SUMMARY SodaStream has debuted two new sparkling water makers. The brand has upgraded its Art model with a new gold colourway, and announced the Enso – a new sparkling water marker designed by Japanese designer, Naoto Fukasawa.

SodaStream has given its Art sparkling water maker a golden upgrade. Perfect for Christmas gifting, the new SodaStream Art in Gold has a retro-inspired design and premium gold accents.

While SodaStream was arguably at its peak of popularity in the 80s, the brand has been making a comeback with its new smart sparkling water machines. For those who want healthier and homemade alternatives to their favourite fizzy drinks, then SodaStream is definitely worth the investment .

One of the more iconic models from the brand is the SodaStream Art. It has an 80’s retro-inspired design and a handy lever on the side which turns on the carbonation to make your still water sparkling. Now, SodaStream has introduced its SodaStream Art in Gold which has the same sleek silhouette but new premium gold accents.

The SodaStream Art in Gold has a predominantly white colour but with gold accents around the top of the device, on the lever and on the bottle. Since gold is predominantly the colour of Christmas, the SodaStream Art in Gold would make a stylish Christmas gift for fizzy drink lovers.

But that’s not the only recent launch from SodaStream. The brand also recently introduced the SodaStream Enso which has a completely different look than its predecessors.

Designed by Japanese designer, Naoto Fukasawa, the SodaStream has a stainless steel body and an engineering-inspired nozzle and accents that makes it look a lot more technical and artistic. The SodaStream Enso also has a coordinated carbonation bottle and a quick-connect system that features SodaStream’s snap and lock technology for easy use.

The SodaStream Art in Gold is available in the carbonation bundle for $159.99, while the SodaStream Enso starts at $249.99. As of writing, neither sparkling water makers are available in the UK but we’re hoping that changes when we enter 2025.