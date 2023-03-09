Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer review: an epic juice maker that goes the extra mile

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

T3's Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer review in a sentence: An incredibly powerful appliance that oozes quality and delivers sublime juice, smoothies and baby food.

There’s nothing quite like making your own jungle fresh juice and what better way to do it than with one of the best juicers (opens in new tab) on the market. In terms of appliances, there isn’t a huge amount of choice out there, probably because so many people opt to buy their juice and smoothies on the go, or from a supermarket. If you’re at home though and want to start the day on a high note, it really is worth getting yourself armed with one of these appliances.

The range of options has just expanded too with this, the Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer, which is a rather neat bit of kit. It’s more of a masticating machine than a centrifugal number, which is the core difference between juicer types. The former produces a better quality juice as it takes time mashing fruit and vegetables, as opposed to the centrifugal models that spin things rapidly turning them into juice along the way.

Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer review: price & availability

The Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer is available to buy now and can be purchased from UKJuicers for £549.00. The specific model is known as the Kuvings REVO830 Cold Press Juicer (opens in new tab) and is available in Matt Black, Red, Matt Silver or Matt White. You can also accessorise by adding in the Kuvings REV830 Citrus Juicer Module (opens in new tab) for £34.95, which is great for quick juicing of fruits like oranges and grapefruits. We also got a Kuvings Smoothie Strainer as part of the package too, which is another paid for add-on, should smoothies be your thing.

Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer review: what is it?

The Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer is definitely a quality appliance, of that there is no doubt. It arrives in a large cardboard box, which contains all of the various component parts that need to be washed and assembled before use. While the initial pile of pieces can look a little daunting, Kuvings supplies a very good manual that outlines the steps. There’s also plenty of guidance for how to disassemble it and clean after use.

One thing I was surprised about was the bulk of the appliance, with an unboxed weight of 7.5 kilos. Most of this weight appears to come from the 200 Watt internal motor, which does tend to give you a clearer indication of just how powerful it is. It operates at 60 RPM and comes with an impressive 10-year warranty. The dimensions of the juicer itself are 256 x 210 x 480 cm, so it doesn’t have a huge footprint and thanks to that weight sits on a countertop and feels very solid. It’s quite high though once you have the top section on, so anyone with lower kitchen cabinets might find that an issue.

There’s a dual feed chute, with up to 88mm of access, which makes it much easier to get larger chunks into the appliance along with 43mm access via the other chute. A chunky power switch on the left-hand side of the main unit lets you switch the juicer on and off with ease. There’s a reverse mode too, just in case you need to back anything out of the main juicing screw if there’s a blockage. A sensor will automatically stop the machine if anything untoward is taking place.

Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer review: is it any good?

This is definitely not an appliance for the casual juice fan who is time poor and thirsty. As the name suggests, this machine likes to take its time on the really good stuff like those vegetables that deliver great nourishment, such as carrots and beets. It’s been specially designed to deal with carrots and celery in particular, but can handle just about anything you throw at it.

The manual does need to be studied carefully however, as most things need to be prepared beforehand, so you can't just chuck everything and anything into the chute and hope for the best. In fact, do this, especially using something with hard seeds and you could, at best, be looking at a blockage and, at worst, end up breaking your prized new appliance.

Thankfully, alongside the manual, Kuvings also supplies a full colour booklet containing recipes, which proves invaluable if you’re not well versed in juicemaking. It also contains recipes for smoothies, baby food and variations along the way, so it turns out to be essential reading if you’re not sure about what to put in and where.

Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer review: performance

My first go with the Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer was like amateur hour, it has to be said. I started off making orange juice, which went well enough, but the effort didn’t really justify the end result. The juice that was produced was excellent, but labour intensive as you’ve got to peel the oranges first and take out any obvious pips if you spot them. However, Kuvings also included its Citrus Juicer accessory, which does a much better and easier job of producing plain old fruit juice.

This easy-to-use construction sits on top of the motor, in place of the main screw and pulping section and you manually push down your orange halves over the rotating juicer while the motor rotates it. The resulting juice runs down into the container. It’s straightforward enough but doesn’t really exploit the full potential of this machine. As an added paid-for extra though, you may as well add it to your shopping cart when purchasing I think.

You’ll feel much more rewarded if you head in the direction of proper nutritional drinks and smoothies though. Even more so if you’ve got time to master more complex vegetable juices and cocktails. This is where the recipe book really comes into its own as it advises on preparation, amounts to use and subsequent steps for ensuring your nutritional drink packs as much punch as it is supposed to. I found using this pretty much essential for getting the best from the Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer.

I can’t really fault the performance of the Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer either. It’s clearly got more than enough power to take on any kind of juicing job. The results are largely excellent too, especially when it comes to tackling the types of vegetables that offer the most nutritional rewards, with beetroot, celery and carrots being prime examples in my experience of the machine.

Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer review: verdict

If you’re really serious about nutrition then the Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer makes a lot of sense, given that it comes with a high price tag. It’s got plenty of power and can handle just about any type of fruit and vegetable for producing all kinds of nutritious drinks. However, you’ll need to be fully committed to its charms because there’s a reasonable amount of prep required before juicing commences and a fair old bit of cleaning up when you’re done. Nevertheless, the Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer is a monster of a machine.