Shark upgrades its PowerPro vacuum with floor detect technology – and pet owners will love it

QUICK SUMMARY Shark has launched an upgraded version of its PowerPro Cordless Stick Vacuum. The new vacuum cleaner has FloorDetect technology and a redesigned Anti Hair Wrap brush roll to better capture pet hair.

Shark has just announced the launch of its upgraded PowerPro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (IZ380UK). The new Shark PowerPro builds off the success and design of its predecessor, and has been given new floor detection and Anti Hair Wrap technology for a better clean – and pet owners will definitely love it.

Alongside Dyson, Shark is up there as one of the best cordless vacuum cleaner brands you can buy from. Its PowerDetect and PowerPro series have proven popular with their cordless stick design and expert cleaning technology – and now Shark is back with an upgraded and redesigned model of its original Shark PowerPro.

The new Shark PowerPro looks similar to the Shark PowerDetect which launched last year, and which we dubbed the best cordless vacuum of 2024 in our five-star review. Building off this design, the Shark PowerPro is versatile, lightweight and can transform into a handheld vacuum, as well as reach underneath furniture with its Flexology bending wand.

The main area that makes the Shark PowerPro new and improved is its FloorDetect technology. The vacuum detects the type of floor and automatically adjusts its suction power and brush roll speed. The PowerFins within the floorhead allows the Shark PowerPro to get deep into carpet fibres and close contact with hard floors for a versatile clean across all floor types.

(Image credit: Shark)

Shark is well known for its Anti Hair Wrap technology which efficiently picks up human and pet hair without tangling the brush roll. With the Shark PowerPro, its Anti Hair Wrap Monoroll has been redesigned to capture hair and fur and better separate and remove it from the roll as you clean.

As a cordless vacuum, the Shark PowerPro has up to 50 minutes of runtime, and has a removable battery which you can quickly recharge. For more versatility, the Shark PowerPro comes with multiple accessories, including crevice and upholstery tools, and a motorised pet tool.

The upgraded Shark PowerPro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (IZ380UK) is available to buy at Shark for £279.99 / $279.99.