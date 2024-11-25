New DJI leak suggests it could be making its own robot vacuum cleaner and mop

QUICK SUMMARY A leaked image on X suggests that DJI could be making its own robot vacuum cleaner. There isn’t a ton of news surrounding the DJI Romo vacuum, but many are speculating that it could have mopping functions and pet detection.

A recent photo leak on X suggests that aerial vehicle company DJI could be making its own robot vacuum cleaner and mop. The leaked image shows the DJI Romo vacuum and mop in prototype form – but whether or not it’ll actually be released and what features it will have is being kept firmly under wraps.

DJI is best known for its collection of the best drones , having launched many new models this year for both drone beginners and experts. Now, it seems that the brand is throwing its hat in the best robot vacuum cleaner ring.

In an image posted on X by @JasperEllens , the post shows a blurry image of a prototype robot vacuum cleaner, with the caption saying “@DJIGlobal actually made the #DJIROMO, the vacuum cleaner they registered a year ago.” The post goes on to ask “What will it do? Fly up the stairs? And the key question, will it come with LIDAR?”

Aside from this image, there’s not a whole lot of news surrounding the potential DJI Romo. However, on Dronenr.com , the website claims that it’ll likely be a high-end combo robot vacuum and mop with pet detection features and individualised room control settings.

I can't stop laughing.@DJIGlobal actually made the #DJIROMO. The vacuum cleaner they registered a year ago. What will it do? Fly up the stairs? And the key question, will it come with LiDAR? That's it guys, I am out... hahahaha pic.twitter.com/9BcvJjQscCNovember 1, 2024

In terms of pet detection, many other robot vacuum cleaners have technology that can detect pet hair to help avoid tangling around the brush heads and pads. This could be what Dronenr are suggesting, but it could also potentially refer to pet waste as well as the presence of a pet and the robot vacuum being able to steer around it.

Aside from the pet hair, the DJI Romo room controls could refer to having different settings from different rooms with multiple floor types. Claims also suggest that the DJI Romo could be able to adjust its suction, water levels and the number of completed cleaning cycles.

Everything is being kept firmly under wraps, but many are hoping for a LiDAR navigation system which can be seen in the new DJI Air 3S which we gave five stars in our DJI Air 3S review . As DJI is known for its photography and navigation systems, it’s exciting to see how this will be integrated into a robot vacuum, but it could definitely give other brands – like eufy and Roborock – a run for their money.