Miele's new smart vacuum cleaner uses Wi-Fi to alert you when the bag needs replacing

These days, many vacuum cleaners we use are 'smart' without us actually realising it. For example, Shark's Detect range uses intelligent sensors to identify and adapt to different types of dirt. Then there's the best Dyson vacs, which pair with an app that lets you control it and access personalised tutorials. However, I hadn't come across a corded vacuum cleaner that could connect directly to WiFi – that is, until Miele's latest launch landed in my inbox.

Miele's new Guard bagged cylinder range is the latest addition to its impressive lineup of the best vacuum cleaners. With prices starting at £199 (around $220), the range includes three models designed to suit different lifestyles. Although, it's the hero model, the Guard L1, that really grabbed my attention.

(Image credit: Miele)

Alongside powerful suction and automatic floor detection, the Guard L1 introduces two groundbreaking features for bagged vacuums – an LCD screen and WiFi connectivity. This is a game-changer in the vacuum world, where WiFi-enabled models are still quite rare.

Once you register the Guard L1 in the Miele app, you'll get real-time updates on your vacuum's bag fill level and the condition of the exhaust filter. The app will even notify you when it's time to replace them, helping to maintain its performance and extend its lifespan.

(Image credit: Miele)

The Guard L1 range features six variants, with prices starting from £349 (around $380). Each model weighs 6.5kg, boasts a 3.5-litre dustbag capacity, and offers a 12m operating radius. As for colours, the options vary by model but include Terra Red, Nordic Blue, Sunset Yellow, Lotus White, Obsidian Black and Titanium Pearl.

If you're in the market for a vacuum cleaner that's smart, efficient and eco-conscious, the Miele Guard L1 might just be the upgrade you've been waiting for.

