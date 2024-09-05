LG’s new vacuum cleaner combines the power of its stick and robot vacuums into one

QUICK SUMMARY
At IFA 2024, LG has introduced its new stick vacuum cleaner. The LG All-in-One Tower Combi combines LG’s stick and robot vacuum powers and capabilities into one, and offers more style and storage than before.
LG has just debuted its new vacuum cleaning solutions at IFA Berlin 2024. The main standout is the new LG All-in-One Tower Combi, which combines two of LG’s popular stick and robot vacuum cleaners’ powers into one device.
IFA is taking place this week and members of the T3 team are currently in the convention centre checking out the latest home and tech innovations. During the event, LG has displayed its latest collection of the best vacuum cleaners, including the latest All-in-One Tower Combi that proves that stick vacuums are making a comeback.
The LG All-in-One Tower Combi is a clever combination of the CordZero A9X stick vacuum and the CordZero R5 robot vacuum cleaner. LG has taken the A9X’s Smart Inverter Motor and the R5’s mopping capabilities and has incorporated it into one device, to offer a more efficient and comprehensive system that easily tackles all cleaning tasks.
From the A9X, the LG All-in-One Tower Combi has a Smart Inverter Motor with a powerful spinning action that easily picks up dirt, dust and debris. The new vacuum also uses KOMPRESSOR technology, which compresses the collected dirt so it takes up less space in the bin and reduces the amount of times you need to empty it.
As a vacuum-mop hybrid, the LG All-in-One Tower Combi has a Spray Mop which can be used alongside the vacuum simultaneously. To do so, the LG All-in-One Tower Combi has an automatic water supply system and water tank that keeps the mop wet during cleaning. It also has a Dual Auto Empty function which empties the vacuum’s bins and has a docking station which charges the LG All-in-One Tower Combi for its next cleaning task.
Aside from the mop, the LG All-in-One Tower Combi has also taken the 360 LiDAR sensor from the R5 robot vacuum, so it can navigate and detect obstacles and avoid falling down the stairs or bumping into things.
Speaking of robot vacuums, LG has also an all-in-one robot vacuum and mop at IFA. As of writing, the new robot vacuum doesn’t have a name, but it’s said to offer automatic vacuum and mop cleaning, 3D sensors for easy navigation and hot air drying to minimise odours.
