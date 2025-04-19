Henry Hoover is back with two new extra large vacuum cleaners

QUICK SUMMARY Henry has launched two new extra large vacuum cleaners, the Henry Home XL and the Henry XL Ultra. The new models have huge 15-litre bins and come with multiple accessories for an in-depth and professional clean.

Henry Hoovers is back! The smiley-faced vacuum cleaner brand has just launched two new extra large versions of its most popular models, offering double the capacity of the originals.

I feel like everyone in the UK grew up with a Henry vacuum cleaner. With the cute little face on the front, Henry hoovers almost made vacuuming something to look forward to, although over the years as cordless and robot vacuum cleaners took over, Henry and his smiley face took a bit of a backseat.

But now Henry is back with two new XL models, the Henry Home XL and the Henry XL Ultra. As the names suggest, the Henry Home XL is a larger version of the Henry vacuum, while the Henry XL Ultra is the bigger version of the Henry Ultra. They say bigger is better, and these models offer double what its predecessors have.

Starting with the Henry Home XL , the new vacuum has a huge 15-litre bin, which is nine litres more than the original Henry. It also comes with multiple cleaning tools, including hard floor, combi floor, flexi crevice and multi angle tools, an extension hose and two AiroBrush carpet cleaning attachments.

(Image credit: Henry)

The Henry Home XL is still a wired vacuum cleaner, so if it’s a cordless vacuum cleaner you’re after, you might want to look elsewhere. But compared to the Henry, the extra large version has a 12 metre wire that offers extra reach.

Similarly, the Henry XL Xtra is an upgraded version of the Henry Xtra and has the same 15-litre bin that the Henry Home XL does, plus similar cleaning tools, including the Airobrush and Airobrush 140 carpet cleaner brushes.

Looking at the new XL models, I do wonder whether this is the right direction for Henry vacuums to go. More and more people are looking for slimmer and more compact vacuum cleaners, while Henry is going in the opposite direction with bigger and chunker designs. But not every brand has to do the same thing, after all, and Henry hoovers are popular in their own right – and I’d never want the brand to give up their smiley face design.

