Henry Hoover is back with two new extra large vacuum cleaners

Henry’s XL vacuum cleaners are still all smiles

Henry XL Xtra
(Image credit: Henry)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen's avatar
By
published
in News
QUICK SUMMARY

Henry has launched two new extra large vacuum cleaners, the Henry Home XL and the Henry XL Ultra.

The new models have huge 15-litre bins and come with multiple accessories for an in-depth and professional clean.

Henry Hoovers is back! The smiley-faced vacuum cleaner brand has just launched two new extra large versions of its most popular models, offering double the capacity of the originals.

I feel like everyone in the UK grew up with a Henry vacuum cleaner. With the cute little face on the front, Henry hoovers almost made vacuuming something to look forward to, although over the years as cordless and robot vacuum cleaners took over, Henry and his smiley face took a bit of a backseat.

But now Henry is back with two new XL models, the Henry Home XL and the Henry XL Ultra. As the names suggest, the Henry Home XL is a larger version of the Henry vacuum, while the Henry XL Ultra is the bigger version of the Henry Ultra. They say bigger is better, and these models offer double what its predecessors have.

Starting with the Henry Home XL, the new vacuum has a huge 15-litre bin, which is nine litres more than the original Henry. It also comes with multiple cleaning tools, including hard floor, combi floor, flexi crevice and multi angle tools, an extension hose and two AiroBrush carpet cleaning attachments.

Henry Home XL

(Image credit: Henry)

The Henry Home XL is still a wired vacuum cleaner, so if it’s a cordless vacuum cleaner you’re after, you might want to look elsewhere. But compared to the Henry, the extra large version has a 12 metre wire that offers extra reach.

Similarly, the Henry XL Xtra is an upgraded version of the Henry Xtra and has the same 15-litre bin that the Henry Home XL does, plus similar cleaning tools, including the Airobrush and Airobrush 140 carpet cleaner brushes.

Looking at the new XL models, I do wonder whether this is the right direction for Henry vacuums to go. More and more people are looking for slimmer and more compact vacuum cleaners, while Henry is going in the opposite direction with bigger and chunker designs. But not every brand has to do the same thing, after all, and Henry hoovers are popular in their own right – and I’d never want the brand to give up their smiley face design.

Both XL vacuum cleaners are available to buy at Henry, with the Home XL costing £199.99 and the XL Xtra priced at £189.99.

Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.

Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸