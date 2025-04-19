Henry Hoover is back with two new extra large vacuum cleaners
Henry’s XL vacuum cleaners are still all smiles
QUICK SUMMARY
Henry has launched two new extra large vacuum cleaners, the Henry Home XL and the Henry XL Ultra.
The new models have huge 15-litre bins and come with multiple accessories for an in-depth and professional clean.
Henry Hoovers is back! The smiley-faced vacuum cleaner brand has just launched two new extra large versions of its most popular models, offering double the capacity of the originals.
I feel like everyone in the UK grew up with a Henry vacuum cleaner. With the cute little face on the front, Henry hoovers almost made vacuuming something to look forward to, although over the years as cordless and robot vacuum cleaners took over, Henry and his smiley face took a bit of a backseat.
But now Henry is back with two new XL models, the Henry Home XL and the Henry XL Ultra. As the names suggest, the Henry Home XL is a larger version of the Henry vacuum, while the Henry XL Ultra is the bigger version of the Henry Ultra. They say bigger is better, and these models offer double what its predecessors have.
Starting with the Henry Home XL, the new vacuum has a huge 15-litre bin, which is nine litres more than the original Henry. It also comes with multiple cleaning tools, including hard floor, combi floor, flexi crevice and multi angle tools, an extension hose and two AiroBrush carpet cleaning attachments.
The Henry Home XL is still a wired vacuum cleaner, so if it’s a cordless vacuum cleaner you’re after, you might want to look elsewhere. But compared to the Henry, the extra large version has a 12 metre wire that offers extra reach.
Similarly, the Henry XL Xtra is an upgraded version of the Henry Xtra and has the same 15-litre bin that the Henry Home XL does, plus similar cleaning tools, including the Airobrush and Airobrush 140 carpet cleaner brushes.
Looking at the new XL models, I do wonder whether this is the right direction for Henry vacuums to go. More and more people are looking for slimmer and more compact vacuum cleaners, while Henry is going in the opposite direction with bigger and chunker designs. But not every brand has to do the same thing, after all, and Henry hoovers are popular in their own right – and I’d never want the brand to give up their smiley face design.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Both XL vacuum cleaners are available to buy at Henry, with the Home XL costing £199.99 and the XL Xtra priced at £189.99.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I tried a Snapdragon feature that's a game-changer for Netflix, Amazon and more
Moises Live can isolate and enhance audio in real-time using the Elite X's NPU
By Mike Lowe
-
Under Armour's new sneaker doesn't play by the old rules
If this is the future of the brand, it's off to a running start
By Matt Kollat
-
Eureka J15 Pro Ultra review: bulky but loaded with features and functions
This heavy-duty robot vacuum works wet and dry but needs plenty of space for the sizable base station
By Rob Clymo
-
Roborock Saros 10 review: the best hybrid robot vacuum on planet Earth, at least for now
The new Roborock Saros 10 is a floor-cleaning meister that never ceases to amaze
By Derek Adams
-
Dyson Car+Boat Handheld Vacuum Cleaner review: portable perfection
Dyson’s latest high-powered handheld offering is great for pet beds as well as being ideal for cleaning vehicle interiors or boats on the water
By Rob Clymo
-
Eufy E20 3-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner review: perhaps the only home cleaning system you'll ever need
The world’s first robot vacuum and stick vacuum in one tidy package
By Derek Adams
-
Dyson announces its latest handheld vacuum cleaner – and it’s not for your house
Dyson finally caters to boats with the new Dyson Car+Boat
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
Dreame X50 Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum review: cleans, mops and climbs too!
This new Dreame model adds climbing and advanced AI mapping to an already potent specification
By Rob Clymo
-
Dreame L40 Ultra Robot Vacuum review: top notch suction with a high price tag
Powerful suction, smart navigation and a feature-packed dock make the Dreame L40 Ultra a top contender among hybrid robot cleaners - but is it worth the price?
By Lee Bell
-
iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max robot vacuum cleaner review: big but not very beefy
Secure a discount on it and this vacuum and mop monster seems like a good idea despite only average performance
By Rob Clymo