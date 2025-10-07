Dyson's 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum is £600 off right now – tidying doesn't have to be a chore
A robot vacuum cleaner makes one of the most boring and repetitive chores a breeze and this Prime Day deal is hard to miss
One thing we can all agree on this Amazon Prime Day is that chores, and especially vacuuming, are boring – essential, but boring, and the time could be better spent elsewhere.
In answer to your prayers, Amazon has discounted the Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum cleaner, one of the best robot vacuums on the market, by a whopping 50% for a limited time.
The Dyson 360 Vis Nav is Dyson’s most advanced robot vacuum to date, designed to combine raw suction power with smart mapping and app control.
With Dyson's Hyperdymium motor, it delivers what Dyson claims is twice the suction of any other robot vacuum, and in our testing it definitely seems true.
It navigates smartly using a 360° vision system plus 26 sensors, analysing thousands of data points per second to map rooms, avoid obstacles, and remember which areas it’s already cleaned.
Capable of cleaning homes of all sizes and very messy floors, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum cleaner is an ideal companion this Prime Day.
The device supports four cleaning modes (Auto, Quick, Quiet, and Boost) and in Auto mode it adjusts its suction automatically based on detected dust levels.
Its triple-action brush bar is engineered to perform across floor types: stiff bristles dig into carpet, anti-static carbon-fibre filaments pull dust from hard floors, and soft woven fibres pick up larger debris.
Battery life is rated at up to 65 minutes in typical use, and a full recharge takes about two hours 45 minutes. The bin holds around 0.5 litres and empties via a hygienic one-touch ejection mechanism.
For users who prioritise suction strength, edge-cleaning, and strong filtration in a robot vacuum – and are comfortable managing empties and mapping via app – the Dyson 360 Vis Nav is the best choice on the market, especially with 50% off.
