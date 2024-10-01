Best-selling Henry cordless vacuum cleaner is £100 off in early Prime Day deal

You'd be lying if you said the iconic Henry Vacuum Cleaner didn't pop into your head when considering the best vacuum cleaners. Renowned for its reliability, powerful suction, and signature cheeky smile, it’s a household favourite across the globe. However, many don't realise is that Henry now has a cordless option – in fact, two.

Numatic launched the Henry Quick in 2022, a cordless stick vacuum cleaner that uses disposable bags for dust-free emptying. After being received so well, we were graced again with a brand new model in 2023, the Henry Quick Pet. Both options have acquired impressive reviews across the board, including T3's own 4-star Henry Quick Pet review.

Now that the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 sale is a week away, we've noticed that the Henry Quick Pet is currently reduced by a huge £100. If you weren't convinced before, surely we've got your attention now?

Henry Quick Pet: was £339, now £239 at Amazon (save £100)

Love cordless cleaning, but fed up with dirty emptying? This Henry Quick Pet early Amazon Prime Day deal is the one for you. Grab it whilst you still can.

The Henry Quick Pet is packed full of cutting-edge features, including a clever pod system and dust-free emptying. It also has a Mini Motorised Tool that can tackle dirt and stubborn hair in the tightest of spaces including on upholstery, specifically designed to leave an immaculate finish.

Available in the one colour, Henry Quick Pet also comes with 10 Scent Pods to prevent any unwanted, lingering odours. It also offers a bigger capacity than its predecessor, and has a 60-minute run time.

