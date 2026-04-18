Victorinox re-enters the suitcase market with its most lightweight, expandable carry-on yet

QUICK SUMMARY Victorinox has launched the Airox Advanced Frequent Flyer Carry-on. Priced at £350, the Victorinox Airox Advanced Frequent Flyer Carry-on is the brand’s most lightweight and expandable carry-on yet, and is available in four colours.

Victorinox, the Swiss brand best known for its Swiss army knives and travel gear, has just re-entered the suitcase market with its new Victorinox Airox Advanced Frequent Flyer Carry-on. Its latest suitcase is lightweight, expandable and stylish – but it’ll cost you.

As someone who is lucky enough to travel for work, I’m often packing for a trip but I have yet to find my favourite carry-on luggage . I’m a chronic overpacker yet I tend to go on one or two day trips which don't require a massive bag, yet that’s the only type of carry-on I seem to have.

However, the new Victorinox Airox Advanced Frequent Flyer Carry-on looks like it could solve my problems. Measuring just 55cm in height and 35cm in width while only weighing 2.9kg, the Victorinox Airox Advanced Frequent Flyer Carry-on is a light and compact size that can easily fit into any kind of overhead locker – RyanAir won’t catch you out with this bag.

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(Image credit: Victorinox)

What’s even better is its expandability. For me, being able to expand a suitcase is a must, and the Victorinox Airox Advanced Frequent Flyer Carry-on can be expanded by up to 15% which takes it from a 37 capacity to 43. The inside is also very organised with multiple compartments, and it has a 16cm laptop sleeve.

For the ultimate security and peace of mind while you’re travelling, the Victorinox Airox Advanced Frequent Flyer Carry-on comes with a TrackSmart pocket and a TSA lock on the outside. It has four dual spinner wheels and a simple handle for easy manoeuvring.

The Victorinox Airox Advanced Frequent Flyer Carry-on is available to buy for £350 at Victorinox in black, white, green and brown. It’s quite a high price for a carry-on bag, but it’s made from durable materials so it should last a long time. As a frequent flyer, I can’t wait to try it.