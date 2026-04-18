Victorinox re-enters the suitcase market with its most lightweight, expandable carry-on yet
Victorinox’s new carry-on suitcase is perfect for frequent flyers
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
QUICK SUMMARY
Victorinox has launched the Airox Advanced Frequent Flyer Carry-on.
Priced at £350, the Victorinox Airox Advanced Frequent Flyer Carry-on is the brand’s most lightweight and expandable carry-on yet, and is available in four colours.
Victorinox, the Swiss brand best known for its Swiss army knives and travel gear, has just re-entered the suitcase market with its new Victorinox Airox Advanced Frequent Flyer Carry-on. Its latest suitcase is lightweight, expandable and stylish – but it’ll cost you.
As someone who is lucky enough to travel for work, I’m often packing for a trip but I have yet to find my favourite carry-on luggage. I’m a chronic overpacker yet I tend to go on one or two day trips which don't require a massive bag, yet that’s the only type of carry-on I seem to have.
However, the new Victorinox Airox Advanced Frequent Flyer Carry-on looks like it could solve my problems. Measuring just 55cm in height and 35cm in width while only weighing 2.9kg, the Victorinox Airox Advanced Frequent Flyer Carry-on is a light and compact size that can easily fit into any kind of overhead locker – RyanAir won’t catch you out with this bag.Article continues below
What’s even better is its expandability. For me, being able to expand a suitcase is a must, and the Victorinox Airox Advanced Frequent Flyer Carry-on can be expanded by up to 15% which takes it from a 37 capacity to 43. The inside is also very organised with multiple compartments, and it has a 16cm laptop sleeve.
For the ultimate security and peace of mind while you’re travelling, the Victorinox Airox Advanced Frequent Flyer Carry-on comes with a TrackSmart pocket and a TSA lock on the outside. It has four dual spinner wheels and a simple handle for easy manoeuvring.
The Victorinox Airox Advanced Frequent Flyer Carry-on is available to buy for £350 at Victorinox in black, white, green and brown. It’s quite a high price for a carry-on bag, but it’s made from durable materials so it should last a long time. As a frequent flyer, I can’t wait to try it.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.