Your Amazon Echo smart speakers are losing key privacy feature – and Alexa+ is to blame
Amazon is removing this Alexa privacy feature, and people aren’t happy
QUICK SUMMARY
Amazon is removing a key privacy feature from its Echo smart speakers.
On 28th March, Amazon will change how Alexa processes voice commands and will start sending and processing recordings in the cloud.
Amazon is planning to remove a key privacy feature from its Echo smart speakers and displays, and people aren’t happy. Starting on 28th March, Amazon will change how your voice commands are processed by Alexa and will send your recordings to the cloud for processing, instead of your Echo device doing it for you.
Amazon recently announced Alexa+, a smarter, more conversational and AI-powered version of its original voice assistant. While many are excited about this new advancement, it turns out that Alexa+ could be to blame for the removal of this popular privacy feature.
Recently, Amazon emailed Echo smart speaker owners who have local processing enabled to inform them that their voice recordings will now be sent to and processed in the cloud. Previously, Echo devices did this locally, so this change has irritated some users that prefer to do it this way.
Aside from the new cloud processing, your recordings will be deleted after Alexa processes your requests, and previously saved recordings will also be deleted.
The news of this privacy feature loss has annoyed some, although it’s only affected three Echo devices. This includes the Echo Dot (4th Gen), the Echo Show 10 and the Echo Show 15 as these are the only devices to support local Alexa.
Additionally, it only affects users who have a certain setting saved. For users who have ‘Don’t Save Recordings’ selected within their voice recording settings, this means that voice ID won’t work and you can’t create voice ID for individual users.
So, how is Alexa+ to blame, you might be thinking? In the email from Amazon, the company stated that the change is due to the increased processing power and generative AI tools that are required for Alexa+.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
New Fujifilm camera is the ultimate hybrid of a Leica Q3 and a Fujifilm X100VI
The Fujifilm GFX100RF is the compact camera for serious shooters
By Sam Cross Published
-
YETI’s epic pre-Amazon Spring Sale deals just dropped – 5 offers that I would buy to improve my camping setup
From bear-proof hard coolers to can-tastic cooling totes, five unmissable YETI deals I'd buy in the current sale
By Matt Kollat Published
-
All Amazon Prime members getting one of the biggest free perks since the service began
Forget free delivery, this new benefit is worth more than Amazon Prime costs per month
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Amazon Alexa+ launch recap: a new AI-powered Alexa
Find out everything that happened during this week's Alexa+ launch
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
Amazon Alexa’s most asked questions revealed – AI and celebrity heights had a starring role
Alexa! What were your most asked questions of 2024?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Amazon Alexa's biggest upgrade in a lifetime has been delayed – but it's not all bad news
You'll have to wait a bit longer for the AI-powered, "chattier" version of Alexa
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Echo Dot vs Show vs Pop vs Spot: which Amazon smart speaker should you choose?
Everything you need to know about Amazon Echo devices
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Amazon Echo Spot review: it's back and it's better than ever
After being discontinued in 2019, the Echo Spot has finally returned
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This Alexa skill has made me less confused and scared of my smart home assistant
Not sure why Alexa did that? Use this skill to find out why
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Amazon Alexa payment plan coming soon, but is it worth it?
Amazon’s paid version of Alexa could be coming sooner than you think…
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published