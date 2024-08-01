Ultion Nuki’s smart lock just got better with this new accreditation

QUICK SUMMARY
Following a rigorous testing process, Ultion Nuki and its collection of smart locks have been awarded a BSI Kitemark for the Internet of Things.
The new accreditation means the Ultion Nuki smart lock meets the highest digital and physical security standards.
Ultion Nuki’s range of smart locks just got even better, thanks to this new accreditation. After a rigorous testing process, the Ultion Nuki smart lock has been awarded a BSI Kitemark for the Internet of Things (IoT), meaning it’s passed industry testing for both physical and digital security.
The best smart locks offer extra layers of security and protection for your front or back door. Aside from never having to worry about losing your keys again, smart locks can unlock your door in a variety of ways, including fingerprints, codes and via your smartphone.
But as most people are used to using the traditional lock and key, smart lock adoption has been slow. Many worry that smart locks can easily get hacked and might not be as secure or trustworthy, so this new accreditation for Ultion Nuki can definitely put people’s minds at rest.
The Ultion Nuki smart locks, including the five star Ultion Nuki Plus, have just been awarded the BSI Kitemark for the Internet of Things (IoT), meaning it passed tests for protection against cyber-attacks, data hacking and electromagnetic interference. While BSI testing procedures are kept under wraps, Ultion Nuki has revealed some of the testing that it had to go through.
In terms of attacks and hacking, the Ultion Nuki was thoroughly tested via cyber security trials against software, firmware, electromagnetic interference and the accompanying app. The results found that the smart lock protected against attacks and data that was intercepted was encrypted and couldn’t be deciphered. Hacking attempts were also rejected and coding couldn’t be breached.
Physical attacks like drilling, snapping, hitting and picking were also tested, and the Ultion Nuki smart locks withstood these attempts of forced entry. The locks were also tested for their resistance, operation in low and high temperatures and battery loss, all of which was found to be exemplary and secure.
As smart locks are becoming more appealing to customers, Ultion Nuki are confident that this new accreditation could encourage more people to make the switch. As expressed by Nick Dutton, CEO of Ultion “The BSI Kitemark for the Internet of Things was a considerable but important investment to give peace of mind to our customers knowing their home, belongings, and loved ones are protected.”
He goes on to say that “it means Ultion Nuki locks meet the highest security for both digital and physical security and quality standards online and offline… we’re proud that we passed with flying colours.”
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
