This Philips Hue starter kit deal is so good I just bought one myself

If you're looking to enhance your smart lighting setup, Philips Hue remains the leading choice on the market. Whilst its best-selling products come with a premium price tag, the exceptional quality they offer makes it well worth the investment.

For those seeking to save a bit upfront, Philips Hue starter kits are the ideal starting point. These bundles offer a selection of Hue products at a more accessible price, making them perfect for anyone beginning their Philips Hue smart home journey.

Even better, many of these starter kits are currently discounted for Black Friday, letting you save even more on top of the existing offers. For instance, this particular bundle includes two White and Colour Ambiance smart bulbs, a smart button, and the Hue Bridge, all for just over £100. It went straight in my basket as soon as I saw it.

Included in the starter kit are three White and Colour Ambiance GU10 LED smart bulbs, a Hue Button and the Hue Bridge. Once the bulbs are set up, they can be easily controlled via the Hue Switch or Philips Hue app.

Whilst the Hue Bridge isn't a necessary component of the Philips Hue smart home ecosystem, it certainly allows you to unlock a lot more features as opposed to not having one. Make sure you check out our guide to the Hue Bridge and what it does to find out more.

