This cheap price on the Echo Dot is the only smart speaker deal you should buy this Cyber Monday

If you buy any smart speaker this Cyber Monday, make it this Echo Dot deal
If you’re looking for a cheap price on a smart speaker in the Cyber Monday deals, I’d recommend treating yourself to the Echo Dot. There’s a reason why Echo speakers are so popular – having tried a few myself, I can vouch that they really are the very best you can get.
Right now in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, the Echo Dot smart speaker is now 45% off. This deal is available on the latest generation of the Echo Dot and is available in all three colours.
Originally priced at £54.99, the Echo Dot is now just £29.99, saving you £25 on this premium smart speaker.
Whether you’re a smart home newbie or have a fully fledged ecosystem up and running, the Echo Dot is a great addition to pair with and run your other devices. Unlike the Echo Show, the Echo Dot is screenless and is best for voice commands, triggering routines and playing music.
Get 45% off the Echo Dot in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. This compact smart speaker is easy to set-up and is a must-have for the home. It’s one of my favourite smart devices I’ve ever tried – read our full Echo Dot review for more details.
The fifth generation of the Echo Dot just keeps getting better and better compared to its predecessors. It’s definitely the best sounding Echo speaker around, thanks to its improved audio that has richer and clearer music.
The Echo Dot is compatible with multiple devices, including Echo and Fire products, and other smart home brands, like Philips Hue, Ring and more. With its WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, the Echo Dot plays music, podcasts, audiobooks and other streaming apps, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Audible and more.
My favourite feature of the Echo Dot is its Alexa voice commands. You can ask questions, set timers and even just have a conversation with the Echo Dot and Alexa. I loved how quick and easy it was to start timers for cooking, search up recipes and ask for weather updates.
Now just 45% off, the Echo Dot is a great smart speaker that will fit nicely in any smart home.
