This 5-star Ring Video Doorbell is the cheapest its ever been in Amazon’s spring sale

The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale is now live , and we’re seeing huge discounts on smart home products, including security cameras, smart plugs and everyone’s favourite – video doorbells.

Right now, the five-star Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) is the cheapest it’s ever been in Amazon’s spring sale. This deal means you can save 40% off on this premium video doorbell, taking it down to under £60!

Originally priced at £99.99, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) is now £59.99 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. The latest edition of this video doorbell is its best yet, thanks to its easy set-up and head-to-toe views.

I’ve been covering smart home on T3 for years now, and the Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) is one of the best video doorbells we’ve tried. We gave it five stars in our Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) review – and now, it’s cheaper than ever so it’s worth buying if you’re looking for an affordable yet premium video doorbell.

I love my Ring video doorbell, and I’d have to say that the best thing about it is the app. With the Ring app, you can quickly check in on your home and answer the door while you’re away. Users can also set up privacy zones so your doorbell only records and displays things within that area.

If you’re out the house when a delivery comes, the Ring app allows you to speak to the person at the door. Users can use two-way talk to talk to them live or set Quick Replies, a pre-recorded message that plays when someone rings the bell.