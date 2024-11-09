These are my favourite smart string lights – and they've just been restocked in time for Christmas

As the festive season approaches, the market sees an influx of new smart lighting, especially decorative options for the holidays. Twinkly's 2024 Christmas collection is already making waves, and Nanoleaf's Matter Smart Holiday String Lights were a standout last year. However, Philips Hue's Festavia will always remain my top choice, especially with the impressive features introduced in its second generation update.
One major drawback mentioned in the Festavia's full review was its constant unavailability. I’m not exaggerating – both the 100 and 250 LED models have been out of stock for over eight months. Crazy, right?
Well, I'm now beyond excited to share that all three lengths of the Philips Hue Festavia are back in stock, but you should act fast as there’s no word on how many units are available.
Buy the Philips Hue Festavia string lights
Alongside a vast selection of effects and over 16 million colour options, the Philips Hue Festavia (2nd Gen) lights offer two exclusive lighting modes that make them a perfect choice for any Christmas tree. The Sparkle mode adds a magical twinkling effect, whilst the Scattered mode allows users to blend up to five colours in randomised patterns for a unique sequence. It's no surprise that they're near the top of our best Philips Hue smart lights round up.
If you're interested in more, check out our comparison between the Philips Hue Festavia and the WiZ Outdoor String Lights.
