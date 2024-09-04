Tado X coming to the UK to make your heating even smarter and better connected

Quick Summary
Tado is introducing its advanced, next-generation smart heating system to the UK in November.
Built on the Thread protocol and Matter-enabled, Tado X offers easier setup and more stable wireless connectivity.
Tado has announced that its latest smart home heating kit is coming to the UK, at last. Released in Central Europe this spring, the Tado X system of devices will be available to Brits from November.
The new smart heating lineup has been built from the ground up on the Thread protocol, so offers a more stable connection between supported products than previous Tado devices, thanks to utilising mesh networking. Products connect to each other, therefore, rather than require individual hook-up to your Wi-Fi router.
It allows for devices to maintain a solid connection even when further away from the router. It also enables easier setup and the addition of further devices in future.
There's Matter support on board, too, which means the system can be synced with other smart home products more effectively.
The one downside is that as the Tado X system runs on different tech to previous Tado ranges, even those considered among the best smart thermostats. It is incompatible, so you won't be able to add a Tado X Smart Thermostat to an existing V3+ setup, for example.
Still, if you are moving into the world of smart heating for the first time, everything should be more simple to understand and install.
The products to launch in the UK include a Wireless Smart Thermostat X, Wired Smart Thermostat X, Smart Radiator Thermostat X, Wireless Temperature Sensor X, Heat Pump Optimizer X and a Bridge X. The latter is needed if you don't have a Thread border router.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
There are plenty of them on the market, with the tech built into some products you might not expect – you may even own one already, such as a 4th Gen Amazon Echo, Nest Wifi Pro mesh network unit, or Apple TV 4K. A full list of compatible devices can be found here.
Back to the Tado X system though and pricing. A Wireless Smart Thermostat X Starter Kit will be available for £159.99. That will come with a Thread border router built in.
You can also get a wired version of that starter kit for the same price, but with a Bridge X instead.
A Smart Radiator Starter Kit will set you back £139.99, while other devices start at £59.99 individually.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
GoPro launches affordable Hero action camera with 4k resolution, 100-minute runtime and HyperSmooth stabilisation
The Hero is the perfect companion to help you live out loud
By Matt Kollat Published
-
GoPro Head of Product Pablo Lema: “It’s easy to make a camera, but it’s hard to make a great GoPro”
I went behind the scenes with Pablo Lema to talk about all things GoPro
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Eve Weather review: a compact, connected weather station for your smart home
Temperature, humidity, and air pressure readings from your own little weather station
By David Nield Published
-
The Eufy E330 is a smart lock, security camera and video doorbell in one
Eufy’s latest smart lock is the key to your home security – and it’s on sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Ring’s new affordable video doorbell can now see packages left on your doorstep
Ring upgrades its battery video doorbell with better video and field of view
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Skylight Smart Calendar review: an organiser's dream
If you find it hard to keep a track of everyone in your family, this is the gadget for you
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Google Home app upgrade makes it easier to control the upcoming Nest thermostat
Google Home app gets a stylish upgrade, ready for the new Nest thermostat
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Energy expert says everyone should switch to solar panels – here’s why
Want to make the switch to solar? Hive answers the most commonly asked solar panel questions
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Google Assistant’s voice is changing – but I’m not a fan
Google announces plans to make Google Assistant more natural and conversational
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Google introduces Gemini to Nest cameras for better AI detection than ever before
Google Gemini could revolutionise its Nest cameras – and I’m excited
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published