Tado X coming to the UK to make your heating even smarter and better connected

Quick Summary Tado is introducing its advanced, next-generation smart heating system to the UK in November. Built on the Thread protocol and Matter-enabled, Tado X offers easier setup and more stable wireless connectivity.

Tado has announced that its latest smart home heating kit is coming to the UK, at last. Released in Central Europe this spring, the Tado X system of devices will be available to Brits from November.

The new smart heating lineup has been built from the ground up on the Thread protocol, so offers a more stable connection between supported products than previous Tado devices, thanks to utilising mesh networking. Products connect to each other, therefore, rather than require individual hook-up to your Wi-Fi router.

It allows for devices to maintain a solid connection even when further away from the router. It also enables easier setup and the addition of further devices in future.

There's Matter support on board, too, which means the system can be synced with other smart home products more effectively.

The one downside is that as the Tado X system runs on different tech to previous Tado ranges, even those considered among the best smart thermostats. It is incompatible, so you won't be able to add a Tado X Smart Thermostat to an existing V3+ setup, for example.

Still, if you are moving into the world of smart heating for the first time, everything should be more simple to understand and install.

(Image credit: Tado)

The products to launch in the UK include a Wireless Smart Thermostat X, Wired Smart Thermostat X, Smart Radiator Thermostat X, Wireless Temperature Sensor X, Heat Pump Optimizer X and a Bridge X. The latter is needed if you don't have a Thread border router.

There are plenty of them on the market, with the tech built into some products you might not expect – you may even own one already, such as a 4th Gen Amazon Echo, Nest Wifi Pro mesh network unit, or Apple TV 4K. A full list of compatible devices can be found here.

(Image credit: Tado)

Back to the Tado X system though and pricing. A Wireless Smart Thermostat X Starter Kit will be available for £159.99. That will come with a Thread border router built in.

You can also get a wired version of that starter kit for the same price, but with a Bridge X instead.

A Smart Radiator Starter Kit will set you back £139.99, while other devices start at £59.99 individually.