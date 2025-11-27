Starting a smart home? There’s only one gadget you need – and it’s currently £125 off for Black Friday
Once you’ve got this in place, adding more devices becomes incredibly simple
Smart home tech is one of the easiest ways to make everyday life feel a little smoother. A couple of well-chosen gadgets can automate tasks and make your home feel more more manageable – which is why I’m always surprised more people haven’t taken the plunge yet.
The tricky part, of course, is knowing where to begin. With so many options out there, it’s easy to feel a bit lost before you even get started. However, the good news is that you absolutely don’t need to kit out your entire home in one go. In fact, starting with just one or two devices is the smartest way to ease yourself in.
If you've already read my advice on which smart home gadget to buy first, you know it's a smart speaker or smart display. This is because the best smart speakers act as a central control hub, letting you manage every other gadget with nothing more than a quick voice command.
However, whilst there are loads of smart speakers on sale this Black Friday, one deal stands out above the rest.
The Google Nest Hub Max has dropped to just £94 from £219, which is a really impressive saving for such a powerful smart home starter.
The Google Nest Hub Max achieved five stars in our full review, which makes this Black Friday saving even more impressive.
The Google Nest Hub Max offers a bright 10-inch display for watching videos, viewing recipes, checking the weather and controlling your smart home with a quick tap. Its built-in camera is great for video calls and handy home monitoring, and Google Assistant makes everyday tasks effortless with simple voice commands.
Read our full Google Nest Hub Max review before you go, and don't forget to check out our favourite smart home deals that have appeared this Black Friday already.
