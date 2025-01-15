Research shows your should test your home for radon every 2 years – this tiny smart device will help you do it

QUICK SUMMARY Airthings has unveiled a smarter and more advanced version of its best-selling Corentium Home, the Corentium Home 2. It sets a new standard in radon detection technology and will be available in the coming months, with pricing yet to be announced.

What is radon, you might ask? Radon is a colourless, odourless gas released from the natural breakdown of radioactive materials in the ground, which can then seep through building foundations. Many people are unaware of its dangers, despite it contributing to over 21,000 deaths annually in the US alone.

Without causing alarm, it’s crucial to understand the importance of monitoring radon levels, especially as awareness of its health risks continues to grow. The EPA recommends testing every two years as part of routine home maintenance – and even more frequently after lifestyle changes or renovations. Fortunately, testing for radon has become more affordable and convenient, thanks to innovative solutions like the Airthings Corentium Home 2.

Unveiled at CES last week, this next-generation device builds on the momentum of Airthings’ success at the show last year. It succeeds Airthings' award-winning Corentium Home – first introduced over a decade ago – providing a smarter, more advanced standard in radon detection technology.

(Image credit: Airthings)

Building on the success of the Corentium Home, the new Corentium Home 2 offers even greater value by combining radon monitoring with temperature and humidity tracking. Its advanced sensor technology also allows it to deliver even more accurate and reliable data than its predecessor.

The device is able to connect to the Airthings app, providing real-time updates on radon levels and valuable insights, such as a comparison of radon levels in your neighbourhood. Additionally, the app offers personalised advice on mitigating risks, ensuring peace of mind and a healthier home environment.

The Airthings Corentium Home 2 will be available for purchase within the next few months, with pricing details yet to be announced.

Today's best Airthings Wave Plus, Airthings Wave Mini, Airthings View Plus and Airthings Renew deals $79.19 View $229.66 View Low Stock $295.49 View Show More Deals

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors