Research shows your should test your home for radon every 2 years – this tiny smart device will help you do it

QUICK SUMMARY
Airthings has unveiled a smarter and more advanced version of its best-selling Corentium Home, the Corentium Home 2. It sets a new standard in radon detection technology and will be available in the coming months, with pricing yet to be announced.
What is radon, you might ask? Radon is a colourless, odourless gas released from the natural breakdown of radioactive materials in the ground, which can then seep through building foundations. Many people are unaware of its dangers, despite it contributing to over 21,000 deaths annually in the US alone.
Without causing alarm, it’s crucial to understand the importance of monitoring radon levels, especially as awareness of its health risks continues to grow. The EPA recommends testing every two years as part of routine home maintenance – and even more frequently after lifestyle changes or renovations. Fortunately, testing for radon has become more affordable and convenient, thanks to innovative solutions like the Airthings Corentium Home 2.
Unveiled at CES last week, this next-generation device builds on the momentum of Airthings’ success at the show last year. It succeeds Airthings' award-winning Corentium Home – first introduced over a decade ago – providing a smarter, more advanced standard in radon detection technology.
Building on the success of the Corentium Home, the new Corentium Home 2 offers even greater value by combining radon monitoring with temperature and humidity tracking. Its advanced sensor technology also allows it to deliver even more accurate and reliable data than its predecessor.
The device is able to connect to the Airthings app, providing real-time updates on radon levels and valuable insights, such as a comparison of radon levels in your neighbourhood. Additionally, the app offers personalised advice on mitigating risks, ensuring peace of mind and a healthier home environment.
The Airthings Corentium Home 2 will be available for purchase within the next few months, with pricing details yet to be announced.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
