Philips Hue rolls out highly-requested Secure camera USB-C power cable

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has launched a new 3-metre USB-C power cable for the Hue Secure Camera, available globally for $19.99/£16.99/€19.99. Announced in January, the cable replaces the proprietary connectors used for powering Hue Secure cameras, offering flexibility with its 24W power delivery and standard USB-C connector.

After high demand following the launch of Hue Secure in August 2023, Philips Hue has finally rolled out the much-anticipated USB-C power cable for the Hue Secure Camera. This 3-metre cable serves as a replacement for the proprietary connectors previously used for charging and powering Philips Hue Secure cameras, including the Hue Secure Wired camera.

Whilst the cable was initially announced in January, it's just now making its way to Philips Hue fans. This launch follows a series of exciting updates to the Hue Secure system, including the highly requested arming schedule automation feature, which lets users remotely schedule their system to arm and disarm automatically.

Buyers can now grab the Philips Hue Secure Camera USB-C power cable globally for £16.99/€19.99/$19.99. It comes with a two-year warranty and is available via Philips Hue's online store.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

Delivering up to 24W of power, one end of the cable connects to the proprietary Secure camera contacts, whilst the other is a standard USB-C connector. Its 3-metre length provides plenty of flexibility, and whilst there's only one length available, it’s a great option for replacing a lost or damaged cable or simply keeping your devices looking cohesive.

The cable is intended for indoor use only and doesn't include a power supply, but there's a choice between white or black. It’s still unclear whether other sizes or colours might be available in the future.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors