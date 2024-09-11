Nanoleaf finally launches its own smart switch – and it’s insanely affordable

QUICK SUMMARY Nanoleaf has launched a smart light switch to accompany its smart bulbs, strips and shapes. The Nanoleaf Sense+ controls your lights, is easy to install and surprisingly affordable. The Nanoleaf Sense+ Smart Wireless Light Switch is available to preorder for £29.99 / £29.99.

Nanoleaf has launched its highly anticipated smart switch, after years of trying to perfect their own version. The new Nanoleaf Sense+ Smart Wireless Light Switch allows you to control your Nanoleaf lighting and comes with Matter early access – but it’s the price that will surprise you the most.

After years of trying to perfect its own smart switch – with versions announced in both 2020 and 2023 – Nanoleaf has finally come out with the Nanoleaf Sense+ Smart Wireless Light Switch. Previously, you could control Nanoleaf’s collection of the best smart lights using the Nanoleaf app or an external Flic button but now, Nanoleaf has its own model.

The Nanoleaf Sense+ Smart Wireless Light Switch is a wireless and portable light switch that can be mounted on the wall or used as a remote control for versatile use. Designed for Nanoleaf lighting only, the Nanoleaf Sense+ can control your lights simultaneously without any hardwiring required.

How the Nanoleaf Sense+ works is it uses Nanoleaf’s own Litewave technology and the Matter-over-Thread protocol. Together, the two technologies allow the Nanoleaf Sense+ to communicate with Nanoleaf lights using Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or Thread, so the smart switch can easily become part of your smart home ecosystem.

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

Matter-over-Thread is currently in ‘early access’ and requires a Matter-compatible hub and a Thread Border Router. It also needs to be enabled in the Nanoleaf app, and is available via Apple Home and Samsung SmartThings.

The Nanoleaf Sense+ can be put anywhere around your home and can control your lights from anywhere. It has a simple design and controls, including built-in motion and daylight sensors so it can adjust automatically when it detects movement and based on the surrounding lighting conditions.

While the Nanoleaf Sense+ is a little larger than standard light switches, it has a simple layout, including programmable side buttons. In the Nanoleaf app, you can set up to six custom actions which you can activate instantly with a press of the button. This includes your favourite colours, brightness levels and smart home routines, so you can just use the switch without you having to get out your phone.

