Nanoleaf finally launches its own smart switch – and it’s insanely affordable

QUICK SUMMARY
Nanoleaf has launched a smart light switch to accompany its smart bulbs, strips and shapes. The Nanoleaf Sense+ controls your lights, is easy to install and surprisingly affordable.
The Nanoleaf Sense+ Smart Wireless Light Switch is available to preorder for £29.99 / £29.99.
Nanoleaf has launched its highly anticipated smart switch, after years of trying to perfect their own version. The new Nanoleaf Sense+ Smart Wireless Light Switch allows you to control your Nanoleaf lighting and comes with Matter early access – but it’s the price that will surprise you the most.
After years of trying to perfect its own smart switch – with versions announced in both 2020 and 2023 – Nanoleaf has finally come out with the Nanoleaf Sense+ Smart Wireless Light Switch. Previously, you could control Nanoleaf’s collection of the best smart lights using the Nanoleaf app or an external Flic button but now, Nanoleaf has its own model.
The Nanoleaf Sense+ Smart Wireless Light Switch is a wireless and portable light switch that can be mounted on the wall or used as a remote control for versatile use. Designed for Nanoleaf lighting only, the Nanoleaf Sense+ can control your lights simultaneously without any hardwiring required.
How the Nanoleaf Sense+ works is it uses Nanoleaf’s own Litewave technology and the Matter-over-Thread protocol. Together, the two technologies allow the Nanoleaf Sense+ to communicate with Nanoleaf lights using Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or Thread, so the smart switch can easily become part of your smart home ecosystem.
Matter-over-Thread is currently in ‘early access’ and requires a Matter-compatible hub and a Thread Border Router. It also needs to be enabled in the Nanoleaf app, and is available via Apple Home and Samsung SmartThings.
The Nanoleaf Sense+ can be put anywhere around your home and can control your lights from anywhere. It has a simple design and controls, including built-in motion and daylight sensors so it can adjust automatically when it detects movement and based on the surrounding lighting conditions.
While the Nanoleaf Sense+ is a little larger than standard light switches, it has a simple layout, including programmable side buttons. In the Nanoleaf app, you can set up to six custom actions which you can activate instantly with a press of the button. This includes your favourite colours, brightness levels and smart home routines, so you can just use the switch without you having to get out your phone.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The Nanoleaf Sense+ Smart Wireless Light Switch is available to pre-order now for £29.99 / $29.99 on the Nanoleaf website. In the US, there’s a pre-order deal where you can save 10% on the new smart switch.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
