Meross’s new smart water sensor screams at you if it detects any leaks

QUICK SUMMARY Meross has launched a new smart water leak sensor. The Meross Smart Water Leak Sensor MS405HHK has two probes for accurate detection, and a loud dual alarm system to alert you to leaks, although it’s currently not Matter compatible.

Smart home automation brand, Meross has just released its latest sensor. The Meross Smart Water Leak Sensor MS405HHK is designed to detect and warn you about water leaks around your home, using dual sensors and a strange alarm system.

Meross is known for its extensive sensor collection, including door, presence, temperature and humidity sensors. Now it’s expanding its water leak product line, and moving away from the strange helmet style its previous iteration had, and choosing a more compact and cube-like design.

The new Meross Smart Water Leak Sensor MS405HHK is comprised of the sensor and the Meross Hub. The sensor itself has two probes, one at the top and one at the bottom, that can accurately detect any leaks around the house, from drips to potential pipe bursts.

The Meross Smart Water Leak Sensor MS405HHK connects to your phone via the Meross app and sends you real-time updates to any leaks. It also logs two years worth of incidents and shows you a full timeline of events which you can export. But while the app is very handy to have, it’s the alarm system that you’ll be happy you have in case you do experience any leaks.

The Meross Smart Water Leak Sensor MS405HHK has a built-in 100dB dual alarm system that connects to the sensor and hub, and will quite literally scream at you if it detects any issues. It also has a clever automation feature which will offer colour-coded alerts to any potential leaks.

The Meross Smart Water Leak Sensor MS405HHK connects to its hub, which has reliable 100m range coverage throughout your home. It’s compatible with Apple Home, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings and Alexa.

What’s surprising is that the Meross Smart Water Leak Sensor MS405HHK isn’t currently Matter supported, unlike its Matter-compatible smart thermostat , but this could change in the future. The Meross Smart Water Leak Sensor MS405HHK is also incredibly affordable with a price tag of £28.72 / $29.99. It’s available to buy at Meross .