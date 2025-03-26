IKEA’s latest smart home gadget just leaked – and it's a complete game-changer

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA’s new Bilresa Dual Button smart switch has leaked, featuring Matter over Thread support and customisable dual buttons. Currently in internal testing, pricing and release details remain unknown.

I’m a huge fan of IKEA smart home products – something you probably could’ve guessed if you were here when I was buying at least three devices a month. If you share the same excitement, I’ve got something that might pique your interest.

An image of a new IKEA smart switch, the Bilresa Dual Button, appears to have leaked. It surfaced on the Thread account of Homewithapple, and luckily, an image was included.

Now, if you’re wondering why I’m this excited over a smart button when IKEA already has two, you’d be absolutely right to question it. IKEA already offers the Rodret Power Switch and the Somrig Shortcut Button, but here’s why the Bilresa stands out – it’s Matter-compatible.

IKEA already has a strong portfolio of smart home gadgets (Image credit: Ikea x Sonos)

According to Homewithapple, the new switch will support Matter over Thread, meaning it should work seamlessly with major smart home ecosystems like Google Home, Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa.

This isn’t a huge surprise, considering IKEA recently launched the Timmerflotte temperature and humidity sensor, which is also Matter-compatible. However, a Matter-certified smart switch massively expands the possibilities for smart home automation, which is pretty exciting stuff.

As for pricing and release date, that’s still up in the air. Homewithapple reports that the Bilresa is currently being tested internally, but we're hoping more information will drop soon. We’ll keep you posted as soon as more details drop. For now, sit tight – big things are coming!