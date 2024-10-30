IKEA's brand new smart home sensor just got an exciting update

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA's PARASOLL sensor has received a useful feature just one year after it was first launched. It allows users to receive notifications if a door or window equipped with the sensor remains open for an extended period. The feature is currently only available for iOS devices, and it's unclear when an equivalent Android version will be released.

IKEA's new PARASOLL Door and Window Sensor has gained an exciting new feature following an update on the Home smart app. The PARASOLL is part of a trio of affordable smart home sensors that IKEA unveiled at the end of 2023, all of which have been extremely popular with smart home enthusiasts ever since.

The PARASOLL sensor is designed for discreet mounting on windows and doors, allowing users to receive notifications when these access points are opened or closed. It can deliver push notifications, audible alarms or even trigger a connected smart light. It has an RRP of £9/€9.99 and can be purchased from IKEA stores or online.

This update comes on the heels of IKEA's new Energy Insights feature, which was introduced to the Home Smart app in May. This feature helps customers monitor their electricity consumption over an extended period, empowering them to make more informed energy-saving decisions.

(Image credit: IKEA)

With the release of IKEA Home smart app version 1.39.0, users can now receive notifications if a door or window equipped with the PARASOLL sensor remains open for an extended period. This feature is particularly useful for ensuring that doors are securely closed when leaving home, and can contribute to long-term energy savings.

Users will be able to make use of the new feature when their PARASOLL sensor is connected to a DIRIGERA hub, the heart of the IKEA smart home system. This is extremely easy to set up, but you can check out our guide on how to start a smart home with an IKEA DIRIGERA hub for more information.

It currently looks as if the feature is only available for iOS devices, and it's unclear when an equivalent Android version will be released.

