IKEA's brand new smart home sensor just got an exciting update

QUICK SUMMARY
IKEA's PARASOLL sensor has received a useful feature just one year after it was first launched. It allows users to receive notifications if a door or window equipped with the sensor remains open for an extended period.
The feature is currently only available for iOS devices, and it's unclear when an equivalent Android version will be released.
IKEA's new PARASOLL Door and Window Sensor has gained an exciting new feature following an update on the Home smart app. The PARASOLL is part of a trio of affordable smart home sensors that IKEA unveiled at the end of 2023, all of which have been extremely popular with smart home enthusiasts ever since.
The PARASOLL sensor is designed for discreet mounting on windows and doors, allowing users to receive notifications when these access points are opened or closed. It can deliver push notifications, audible alarms or even trigger a connected smart light. It has an RRP of £9/€9.99 and can be purchased from IKEA stores or online.
This update comes on the heels of IKEA's new Energy Insights feature, which was introduced to the Home Smart app in May. This feature helps customers monitor their electricity consumption over an extended period, empowering them to make more informed energy-saving decisions.
With the release of IKEA Home smart app version 1.39.0, users can now receive notifications if a door or window equipped with the PARASOLL sensor remains open for an extended period. This feature is particularly useful for ensuring that doors are securely closed when leaving home, and can contribute to long-term energy savings.
Users will be able to make use of the new feature when their PARASOLL sensor is connected to a DIRIGERA hub, the heart of the IKEA smart home system. This is extremely easy to set up, but you can check out our guide on how to start a smart home with an IKEA DIRIGERA hub for more information.
It currently looks as if the feature is only available for iOS devices, and it's unclear when an equivalent Android version will be released.
Check out the 3 IKEA smart home products I'll be buying in October next.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
9 Great British Bake Off appliances you need in your kitchen
Become Star Baker in your own kitchen with these Great British Bake Off appliances
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Google Pixel 9a could have at least one pro-level spec
The Google Pixel 9a could be an impressive phone when it launches
By Chris Hall Published
-
IKEA's brand new smart plug is now available – here's how much it costs
The INSPELNING smart plug has a variety of energy monitoring capabilities
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
IKEA adds Matter support to its smart home hub – two years after first announcing it
The update is available from today
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Aqara expands smart home product line with new Matter-compatible sensor
Aqara's new smart sensor comes after the success of its U200 smart lock
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
IKEA's new Home Smart app feature will help users save big money in the long run
It's designed to help customers monitor their electricity consumption
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
IKEA's new LED smart wall light panel is now available — here's how much it costs
The JETSTRÖM LED wall light panel was launched last week
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
IKEA's new smart bulb is brighter, lighter and has 20 different colour options
The TRADFRI LED E14 806 lumen bulb provides both dimmable white and coloured lighting
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips Hue adds new lighting effects and scenes in latest app update
Version 5.13.0 of the official app is available to iOS and Android users from today
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
These are the 3 IKEA smart home products I'll be buying in March
The start of a new month only means one thing
By Lizzie Wilmot Published