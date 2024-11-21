Hive’s Black Friday sale is live – here are three deals I’d pick to upgrade your heating

Hive’s Black Friday sale is live, so there’s no better time to upgrade your heating than now, with this cheap Hive Thermostat Mini deal.
View the Hive Thermostat Mini deal
Shop the full Hive Black Friday sale
The weather has officially shifted, and it’s now absolutely freezing outside, but that doesn’t mean it has to be inside. While most of us – myself very much included – will avoid turning the heating on for as long as humanly possible, it’s now far too cold not to have it on for a few minutes, cost be damned.
But with the best Black Friday deals on the way, now is the best time to upgrade your heating by investing in a smart thermostat. Not only do smart thermostats make your house toasty warm, but its automatic schedules and timers can help keep costs down.
Below, I’ve rounded up three of the best smart thermostat deals in Hive’s Black Friday sale.
Hive Thermostat Mini: was £79, now £63.20 at Hive
Originally priced at £79, the Hive Thermostat Mini is now £63.20, saving you 20% on this premium smart thermostat. The Hive Thermostat Mini connects to the Hive app, so you can schedule your heating to come on while you travel home after a long (and cold) day in the office.
Hive Thermostat: was £119, now £95.20 at Hive
The original Hive Thermostat has been given a £23.80 price cut for Black Friday. It’s packed full of smart heating controls, including scheduling and frost protection. Unlike the Mini, the Hive Thermostat has a different interface with a control knob that you can twist to quickly adjust your heating.
Hive Plus: was £39.90, now £29.92 at Hive
Get 25% off the Hive Plus subscription in Hive’s Black Friday sale. If you want to unlock features like away mode and get better insights into your energy management and savings, Hive Plus is well worth the subscription fee. The annual plan is now just £29.92 – but if you’d rather pay monthly, it’s only £3.99 a month.
