Govee's new smart outdoor lights offer so much more than the previous generation – all for the same price

After a substantial amount of feedback, Govee has launched a second generation of its popular Permanent Outdoor Lights. The first generation was released in 2023, with many people enjoy the versatility the lights provided but resented the unperceptive app performance. Govee has since worked on this, bringing the Permanent Outdoor Lights up to par with the best outdoor lights available.

The new version offers enhanced brightness, improved reliability and new Matter capability, all at the same price as the original Permanent Outdoor Lights. The smart lighting brand has also released the lights just in time for the festive season.

The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 are available to buy in three sizes, ranging from £179.99/$179.99 to £449.99/$449.99. They come in black or white, and can be purchased from Govee's website or Amazon.

(Image credit: Govee)

With Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2, users will be able to transform their homes into captivating displays of vibrant colours and flowing gradients. They're designed to be fixed to the house and intended for year-round use, eliminating the need for seasonal installations. With 50,000 hours of reliable performance, they're great if outdoor decor isn't really your thing.

Key features also include an enhanced performance at the same price as the original generation, and 55% more lumens than before. A number of white lights and effects have also been added for daily use and security.

Govee has designed the lights to operate efficiently from –20°C to 60°C, and their IP67 Waterproof rating allows them to withstand heavy rain and extreme weather conditions.