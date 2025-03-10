Govee is offering free gifts with smart light purchases in exclusive Mavericks collaboration
Be quick though – there's only a limited amount
QUICK SUMMARY
After becoming the official sponsor of the Dallas Mavericks in October 2024, Govee is offering 10% off select smart lighting products plus free Mavericks-themed gifts by using the code #GoveeMavs at checkout.
The offer runs until 31st May, with only 1,600 gifts available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Govee is known for its impressive collaborations, from its partnership with anime series Evangelion to the upgraded TV Backlight 3 Lite with Warner Bros, both of which dropped early last year. These collaborations are a great way for the smart lighting brand to expand its reach, and when new products or exciting upgrades are involved, it’s a win for consumers too.
However, one partnership that really grabbed the attention of sports fans last year was Govee’s announcement as the official sponsor of the Dallas Mavericks. This exciting collaboration allowed fans to enjoy exclusive Mavericks-themed lighting effects, perfect for enhancing their game-day experience at home.
Now, Govee is back with a special deal, offering a discount code that offers 10% off select smart lighting products, plus some free Mavericks-themed gifts.
The discount applies to a range of products, including the popular Govee Floor Lamp (which we reviewed here at T3 last year) and the Govee Table Lamp 2. Once you've selected two or more products, you need to enter the code #GoveeMavs at checkout, and the discount will be applied along with the mystery free gifts.
Whilst Govee hasn't fully revealed what the free gifts are, there’s a promo image that hints at what’s included. Take a look below:
The offer ends on 31st May, and there are only 1,600 gifts available. It’s first-come, first-served, and the gifts will be shipped with your lighting purchase.
