Google Nest Wifi Pro owners will be thrilled by the new free upgrade rolling out now

Quick Summary Google has rolled out a software update for the Nest Wifi Pro that fixes a couple of features and brings in improvements. The update started rolling out from 21 August and it has a build version of 3.73.424613.

Google has offered a mesh Wi-Fi system in its portfolio for a number of years now. The first arrived in the form of Google Wifi in 2016, followed by a renamed Google Nest Wifi in 2019. In 2022, Google then released Nest Wifi Pro, which delivered Thread and Matter support and while there have been some rumours surrounding a Nest Wifi Pro 2, the second generation of the Pro mesh system has yet to materialise.

That leaves anyone with the current Nest Wifi Pro system relying on software updates to better what they already have in their home and the good news is that one has just arrived.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google started rolling out a software version with the build number 3.73.424613 on 21 August that should offer a couple of key fixes, whilst also delivering security and stability improvements.

The changelog suggests the software will offer a fix for incorrect WAN connection LED status, fix connection issues on some streaming and productivity devices and offer security and stability improvements.

It might not seem like much but recent previous updates have only focused on bug fixes and improvements so there is at least a little more within this update. The LED status fix will no doubt be especially helpful to users, ensuring your Nest Wifi Pro is doing what it should.

The Nest Wifi Pro LED light can cycle through a range of different options. Solid white indicates the device is online and you can set this to low or high. Fast pulsing white will appear when your Nest Wifi Pro is updating or booting up, while slow pulsing blue shows the device is ready for set up. If fast pulsing blue is happening, that indicates pairing in progress, while solid yellow indicated the router is factor resetting.

A slow blinking yellow is a network error or WAN connectivity being lost and this was the one that was having some issues. Fast blinking yellow meanwhile, suggests the Nest Wifi Pro has encountered an error in setup and fast blinking red is well, BAD. That means you'll need to factory reset your router.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you aren't sure what software build your Nest Wifi Pro is running and you want to make sure you're on the latest, head to the Google Home app, and tap on the Devices tab. From here, find your Nest Wifi Pro router and tap on the settings cog. You want that version we mentioned earlier to ensure you get the two fixes.