Google Home’s ‘Help Me’ script is finally available and it’s made automations easier

QUICK SUMMARY
Google Home Public Preview users can now test its ‘Help me’ script to create custom smart home automations in the app.
The script is powered by Gemini AI and allows users to create automations using natural language prompts.
Google Home has finally added its ‘Help me’ script to its app to make it easier for smart home users to create and control automations and routines. The ‘Help me’ script is powered by Gemini AI, and is now available for Public Preview users to test.
Google Home announced its AI-powered ‘Help me’ script last year, but as it was the app and brand’s first try, it had a few teething issues and was tricky for many users to use. But now, the Google ‘Help me create’ script has been rolled out to select Android Public Preview users, and it offers a quick and easy way to create custom automations, using its Gemini AI model.
The Gemini-powered ‘Help me create’ script is designed to make automating routines and setting up schedules in your smart home easier and more natural. Google Home and other voice assistants like Alexa have been working on making requests and responses more conversational, which is something the new ‘Help me create’ script is able to do.
When creating an automation in the Google Home app, users can now naturally describe what they want their smart lights or smart thermostats to do, and the Gemini ‘Help me create’ generates this for you. For example, you can say or type your automation of choice, like ‘Turn on all lights at sunset’, and the automation is created quickly and conveniently.
The ‘Help me create’ script can also offer suggestions based on the devices you have set up around your smart home. So, if you have a smart thermostat set up, it can offer advice on saving energy and customise your heating to save money on your heating bills.
This new feature is available for select Public Preview users, so if you’ve opted in for that, you might be able to test the new ‘Help me create’ script. To find out if you’re one of the select users, you’ll need to open your Google Home app, tap Automations, Add and then ‘Help me create’. Aside from creating automations and routines, you’ll also be able to edit elements like conditions and actions.
As of writing, not all devices and features are supported but Google is working towards this, as well as adding more languages as the ‘Help me script’ is only available in English for now.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
OnePlus Watch 3 could be slimmer with a significant internal upgrade
More OnePlus Watch 3 details emerge, but the launch remains a mystery
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Wallet gets an essential free update to make travelling stress free
This could make international travel much easier
By Sam Cross Published
-
SwannBuddy4K Video Doorbell review: a well-built video doorbell that ticks many boxes
This smart doorbell from Swann promises top-tier security with innovative features, but does it live up to the performance of well-established rivals like Ring?
By Lee Bell Published
-
Govee launches Tetris-inspired panel smart lights – the perfect Christmas gift for gamers
Govee’s Mini Panel Lights is what you need for your gaming set-up
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Swann’s latest security camera has the strongest Wi-Fi signal we’ve seen – and no subscription fees
The Swann MaxRange4K is solar-powered with 20 times the range of other wireless cameras
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
AI-powered Google Nest upgrade simplifies finding familiar faces
Google Nest cameras getting huge AI upgrade, thanks to Gemini
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
You'll never have a false alarm again with Aqara's new smart smoke detector
It's available to buy now
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Blink’s new Sync hub expands its security camera’s reach – but there’s a big catch
Blink releases the third generation of its Sync Module XR
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
I've never been too fussed about smart locks, but this tiny model has changed my mind
The Level Lock+ (Matter) is seriously impressive
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Google Home AI update could change the way you use smart cameras forever
Google is bringing lots of Gemini AI improvements to its smart home platform
By Carrie Marshall Published