Google Home’s ‘Help Me’ script is finally available and it’s made automations easier

QUICK SUMMARY Google Home Public Preview users can now test its ‘Help me’ script to create custom smart home automations in the app. The script is powered by Gemini AI and allows users to create automations using natural language prompts.

Google Home has finally added its ‘Help me’ script to its app to make it easier for smart home users to create and control automations and routines. The ‘Help me’ script is powered by Gemini AI, and is now available for Public Preview users to test.

Google Home announced its AI-powered ‘Help me’ script last year , but as it was the app and brand’s first try, it had a few teething issues and was tricky for many users to use. But now, the Google ‘Help me create’ script has been rolled out to select Android Public Preview users, and it offers a quick and easy way to create custom automations, using its Gemini AI model.

The Gemini-powered ‘Help me create’ script is designed to make automating routines and setting up schedules in your smart home easier and more natural. Google Home and other voice assistants like Alexa have been working on making requests and responses more conversational, which is something the new ‘Help me create’ script is able to do.

When creating an automation in the Google Home app, users can now naturally describe what they want their smart lights or smart thermostats to do, and the Gemini ‘Help me create’ generates this for you. For example, you can say or type your automation of choice, like ‘Turn on all lights at sunset’, and the automation is created quickly and conveniently.

The ‘Help me create’ script can also offer suggestions based on the devices you have set up around your smart home. So, if you have a smart thermostat set up, it can offer advice on saving energy and customise your heating to save money on your heating bills.

This new feature is available for select Public Preview users, so if you’ve opted in for that, you might be able to test the new ‘Help me create’ script. To find out if you’re one of the select users, you’ll need to open your Google Home app, tap Automations, Add and then ‘Help me create’. Aside from creating automations and routines, you’ll also be able to edit elements like conditions and actions.

As of writing, not all devices and features are supported but Google is working towards this , as well as adding more languages as the ‘Help me script’ is only available in English for now.

