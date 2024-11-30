Forget Ring – I’m buying Google Nest’s video doorbell in the Black Friday sales

Forget Ring – this is the video doorbell deal actually worth buying in the best Black Friday deals!
If you’re looking for cheap deals on smart home products, then you’ve come to the right place as I’ve found an amazing discount on the Google Nest Doorbell. Right now, the battery-powered version of the Google Nest Doorbell is 27% off in the Very Black Friday sale.
View the Google Nest Doorbell deal
Shop all Black Friday Google Nest deals
Originally priced at £179.99, the Google Nest Doorbell is now just £139.99, saving you £50 on this premium smart security device. Holding a spot in our best video doorbell guide, the Google Nest Doorbell is an excellent model with great security features and a stylish design.
Google Nest Doorbell (Battery): was £179.99, now £129.99 at Very
Save £50 on the Google Nest Doorbell in this Very Black Friday deal. The Google Nest Doorbell is easy to use and install, and it comes with AI-powered detection features that accurately recognises people, animals, vehicles and packages so you don’t get any unnecessary alerts.
The Google Nest Doorbell is arguably the most attractive looking video doorbell you can find. Available in white, the Google Nest Doorbell has a thin oval shape with a large button at the bottom and a circular camera at the top, so it blends neatly and unobtrusively into the background.
With the Google Nest Doorbell, you can use it to answer the door when you’re not home or get Google to do it for you with automatic responses. If you don’t want to miss a parcel, you can use the Google Nest Doorbell to speak to deliverymen with two-way talk and you can greet visitors before you get to the door.
The detection features of the Google Nest Doorbell is what makes it stand apart from other video doorbells. With AI detection, the Google Nest Doorbell can differentiate between people and other things, so you’re not constantly notified with unnecessary alerts. The Google Nest Doorbell is compatible with the Google Home app which has a simple interface, easy customisation and instantaneous updates – read our full Google Nest Doorbell review for more details.
Here at T3, we’re big fans of Ring and its video doorbells are the best around. But Ring is always heavily discounted during Prime Day and Black Friday, whereas Google sparingly hands out deals on its Nest products. So, if you want my advice, I’d choose the Google Nest Doorbell deal as it’s a rare saving on a high quality video doorbell.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
