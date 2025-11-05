Can’t install a video doorbell? Ring’s new Intercom Video is the perfect solution for renters

QUICK SUMMARY Ring has announced Intercom Video, a new smart home gadget that’s compatible with video intercom systems so flat residents can see who’s outside their building. Ring Intercom Video is now available in the UK for an introductory price of £69.99 / €69.99.

Ring has just announced its new Intercom Video system, a smart device that’s designed to improve security for residents of flats, and shared and rented buildings. This is a game changer for these types of accommodation, and it won’t cost you a fortune either.

For those who live in rented accommodation or flats, setting up a video doorbell can be tricky. Aside from not wanting to permanently install something if moving is imminent, video doorbells are often not allowed in shared spaces due to legal and privacy issues.

But this does mean that if someone buzzes your door, you might not know who’s actually at the front of your building asking to be let in which creates a huge security problem. But Ring focused on solving this problem with the audio version of its Intercom product that debuted back in 2022.

Following its success, Ring has now announced Intercom Video which gives flat owners and renters better visibility and control over their building’s entrances. When connected to compatible video intercom systems, the Ring Intercom Video allows you to see and speak to people and visitors outside your building.

Like Ring’s video doorbells, the Intercom Video comes with live video view and two-way talk. With the Ring app, users can check in on who’s at the front of their building, speak to them and grant access to visitors.

While the Ring Intercom Video can be controlled and accessed via your smartphone, it’s also a physical gadget that you can install inside your house or flat. It doesn’t require any structural changes to the interior or exterior of your home either, and it reportedly takes less than an hour to set-up.

Ring’s new Intercom Video is an ideal solution for renters and shared building dwellers to protect their home without breaching any legalities or having to install anything permanent or overly complicated. It’s not expensive either, with the Ring Intercom Video being available for an introductory cost of £69.99 / €69.99.

