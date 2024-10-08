Arlo Pro 2K security camera drops to its lowest-ever price in this Prime Day deal

Remember when installing a home CCTV system meant contacting a specialist and handing over a load of cash for a complicated system wired to your TV in black-and-white? Those days are long-gone, of course, and now you can pick up one of the best security cameras for under £100.

I'm talking about the Arlo Pro 5, which has just fallen to its lowest-ever price as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale . It’s actually called the Amazon Prime Big Day Deals this time around, but it’s still the shopping event we all know and love.

Check out the Arlo Pro 5 deal here

For this deal, the Arlo Pro 5 Outdoor Security Camera has had its price slashed from an RRP of £219.99 to just £94.99. That’s a saving of 57% and makes this deal better than half price.

Arlo Pro 5: was £219.99, now £94.99 at Amazon

This camera has a 2K resolution (so it’s packing more pixels than Full HD), plus there’s a battery claimed to last eight months between charges, colour night vision, dual-band Wi-Fi, two-way audio and a built-in siren. It also comes with a free 30-day trial of the Arlo Secure subscription service.

When T3 reviewed this very camera in our Arlo Pro 5 review, our Editor-in-Chief praised its high-quality images, accurate notifications and great battery life. He went on to say: “The Arlo Pro 5 is one of the best security cameras on the market. It not only delivers crystal clear images, day or night, but it also leaves you safe in the knowledge that you will be protected through its alerts and able to react if needed.”

What’s more, I’ve checked the historic data of this Amazon deal and, according to CamelCamelCamel, this really is the lowest price the Arlo Pro 5 has ever had. It spent much of this year at its RRP of £219.99, before falling to £130, then £119.99. It has only once previously dipped below the £100 barrier, by a single penny, but now it’s comfortably below that price point, at £94.99.