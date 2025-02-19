Amazon upgrades Eero mesh lineup – you no longer have to pay super bucks to get super speeds
You can boost up your home network with the new Wi-Fi 7-enabled Eero 7 and Eero Pro 7
Quick Summary
Amazon has introduced two new Wi-Fi 7 models to its Eero mesh network range.
The Eero 7 is the entry-level version, with a starting price of £169.99, while the Eero Pro 7 starts at £299.99.
Installing a mesh network in my 1950s semi-detached house was a godsend. Steel beams in its construction meant a traditional router couldn't reach a couple of rooms away, let alone the second floor.
However, as a mesh network works differently to conventional extenders, thanks to its capabilities of identifying deadspots and communicating between hubs to enhance Wi-Fi signals between them, I now have blanket coverage throughout.
The technology has even grown considerably since I installed mine, with the Wi-Fi 7 standard now offering greater data speeds, distance and stability than ever before. And now Amazon is offering a way to capitalise on that no matter your budget.
It released the Eero Max 7 last spring, which comes with Wi-Fi 7 support and wireless speeds of up to 4.3 Gbps, but at £599 / $599.99 for just the one module, you'll have needed deep pockets to cover a whole house.
However, the Amazon-owned brand has now been expanded with the Eero 7 and Eero Pro 7, starting at a more reasonable £169.99 and £299.99 respectively (we're still awaiting confirmation on US pricing).
Both coming with Wi-Fi 7 compatibility, the Eero 7 is a dual-band system supporting both the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands. It is capable of achieving wireless speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps and wired of up to 2.3 Gbps through its two 2.5 Gb Ethernet ports.
A single unit covers up to 190 square metres, while two- and three-pack options are available to purchase too. You can add more units as needed, of course.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The Eero Pro 7 is a tri-band system, supporting 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz. That enables it to offer wireless speeds of up to 3.9 Gbps. Wired speeds of up to 4.7 Gbps are available through its two 5 Gb Ethernet ports.
The same coverage distance is available per Eero Pro 7 – up to 190 square metres.
Both of the new mesh models are available to pre-order from Amazon today. They'll ship from 26 February.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Xbox Game Pass getting one of the most underrated sci-fi adventures of all time
This open-world action-adventure is a must-play, in our opinion
By Rik Henderson Published
-
I'm playing a massive new game that makes me yearn for the Switch 2
The old Switch hardware is creaking
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
All-new Alexa might not be ready for Amazon's launch event
Reports claim AI-powered Alexa is not up to scratch quite yet
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Amazon’s new AI Alexa could finally make its debut this month, along with new devices
Could new Alexa also mean new Echo devices too?
By Chris Hall Published
-
All-new Amazon Echo Show 21 and 15 already heavily discounted for Black Friday
Even though they've just launched, you can get big Amazon Echo Show deals
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Amazon Echo Show range expands... literally – new 21-inch model and Echo Show 15 now available
Amazon announces two new Echo Show models, including its biggest yet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
You can now get the Nespresso Vertuo Pop for under $100 in Amazon's early Black Friday sale
After a new coffee machine? This is the deal we recommend
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Amazon Alexa's biggest upgrade in a lifetime has been delayed – but it's not all bad news
You'll have to wait a bit longer for the AI-powered, "chattier" version of Alexa
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Amazon could be making its own smart pillow to combat sleep apnea – but I’m not convinced
Amazon files a patent to make its very own smart pillow
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Amazon's new Echo Spot is now reduced for Prime Day – and it's almost 50% off
Grab it while stocks last!
By Lizzie Wilmot Published