Amazon upgrades Eero mesh lineup – you no longer have to pay super bucks to get super speeds

Quick Summary Amazon has introduced two new Wi-Fi 7 models to its Eero mesh network range. The Eero 7 is the entry-level version, with a starting price of £169.99, while the Eero Pro 7 starts at £299.99.

Installing a mesh network in my 1950s semi-detached house was a godsend. Steel beams in its construction meant a traditional router couldn't reach a couple of rooms away, let alone the second floor.

However, as a mesh network works differently to conventional extenders, thanks to its capabilities of identifying deadspots and communicating between hubs to enhance Wi-Fi signals between them, I now have blanket coverage throughout.

The technology has even grown considerably since I installed mine, with the Wi-Fi 7 standard now offering greater data speeds, distance and stability than ever before. And now Amazon is offering a way to capitalise on that no matter your budget.

It released the Eero Max 7 last spring, which comes with Wi-Fi 7 support and wireless speeds of up to 4.3 Gbps, but at £599 / $599.99 for just the one module, you'll have needed deep pockets to cover a whole house.

However, the Amazon-owned brand has now been expanded with the Eero 7 and Eero Pro 7, starting at a more reasonable £169.99 and £299.99 respectively (we're still awaiting confirmation on US pricing).

(Image credit: Amazon)

Both coming with Wi-Fi 7 compatibility, the Eero 7 is a dual-band system supporting both the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands. It is capable of achieving wireless speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps and wired of up to 2.3 Gbps through its two 2.5 Gb Ethernet ports.

A single unit covers up to 190 square metres, while two- and three-pack options are available to purchase too. You can add more units as needed, of course.

The Eero Pro 7 is a tri-band system, supporting 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz. That enables it to offer wireless speeds of up to 3.9 Gbps. Wired speeds of up to 4.7 Gbps are available through its two 5 Gb Ethernet ports.

The same coverage distance is available per Eero Pro 7 – up to 190 square metres.

Both of the new mesh models are available to pre-order from Amazon today. They'll ship from 26 February.