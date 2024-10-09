7 best smart speaker deals in the Prime Day sale from Amazon, Sonos and more

Almost every household has a smart speaker , and for good reason. A smart speaker is so much more than just playing music. They can also act as a centralised hub to communicate and control your other smart devices, as well as set timers, answer questions and much more.

If your current speaker is starting to look old or you’re looking to invest in your first smart device, the Prime Big Deal Days sale is the perfect place to look. Amazon’s latest deals event has plenty of cheap offers on smart speakers from Amazon Echo, Sonos, and Bang & Olufsen – I’ve rounded up the top seven discounts you can find below.

Echo Dot (5th generation): was £54.99 , now £22.99 at Amazon

Get 58% off the fifth generation of the Echo Dot in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. This Wi-Fi and Bluetooth smart speaker has powerful sound, and it connects to your other smart devices for easier controls. As with all Amazon devices, the Echo Dot comes with Alexa voice commands and it can be synced with other Echo and Fire TV devices.

Echo Spot (2024 release): was £79.99 , now £44.99 at Amazon

Now just £44.99, the Echo Spot was revived by Amazon this year, and it’s now cheaper than ever. The smart alarm clock and speaker has a display on the top half of its circle shape that can be customised to show the time, weather and music. It can also control your other smart devices and is compatible with Alexa Routines, so you can use it to start or end your day.

Echo Pop: was £44.99 , now £19.99 at Amazon

The Echo Pop is now better than half price in the October Prime Day sale. The half-circle design stands neatly and compactly on your bedside table, desk or shelves, but still delivers a big sound. With Eero built-in, it can also be used as a Wi-Fi extender and it comes in charcoal, glacier white, lavender bloom and midnight teal colours.

Sonos Era 100: was £249 , now £199.20 at Amazon

Now 20% off, the Sonos Era 100 is a brilliant smart speaker with next-gen acoustics and design. Available in black or white, the Sonos Era 100 allows you to play music from any music service or audio source, and it has better acoustic architecture than its predecessor.

Sonos Era 300: was £449 , now £359 at Amazon

The Sonos Era 300 has had £90 cut from its original price for Prime Day. Larger than the 100 and with an oblong shape, the Sonos Era 300 offers incredible audio that feels like it surrounds you, thanks to its six drivers at the front, top and sides. When connected to the Sonos app, you get access to Sonos voice control, touch controls, Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2.

Sonos Roam 2: was £179 , now £139 at Amazon

Get 39% off the Sonos Roam 2 at Amazon. This portable wireless speaker is waterproof and perfect for taking with you on camping, hiking and beach trips. It has Sonos and Alexa voice controls for hands-free use, and its Automatic Trueplay adjusts the sound for each environment. This deal is only available in the black version.